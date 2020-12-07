Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Raiders?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Raiders 

Dec 07, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets lost to the Raiders, 31-28, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-12. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four players took all 62 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern and RT George Fant. LT Mekhi Becton missed one snap (61, 98%) and RG Greg Van Roten took 12 snaps (19%) before he left the game with a foot injury. Van Roten hadn't missed a snap this season until Sunday's game. Josh Andrews filled in at RG and played 50 snaps (81%). WR Breshad Perriman was the only other player with more than 90% of the snaps (59, 95%).

At wide receiver after Perriman, Denzel Mims, who led the team with 40 yards, took 50 snaps (81%). Jamison Crowder 42 (68%) and Braxton Berrios 5 (8%) rounded out the wideouts.

Ty Johnson, who became the first Jet since 2018 to rush for more than 100 yards, led the RBs with 39 snaps (63%). Josh Adams, who had 8 carries for 74 yards (9.3 avg), took 19 snaps (31%). Starting RB Frank Gore left with a concussion after2 plays (3%).

Ryan Griffin led the TEs with 42 snaps (68%), followed by Chris Herndon 41 (66%) and Dan Brown 11 (18%).

DEFENSE
Five Jets took all 78 snaps on defense: LB Neville Hewitt, who led the team with 12 tackles; LB Harvey Langi; S Marcus Maye; CB Bryce Hall; and CB Lamar Jackson.

After Hewitt and Langi, OLB Jordan Jenkins was next among LBs with 67 snaps (86%,) followed by Tarell Basham 49 (63%) and Frankie Luvu 15 (19%).

Quinnen Williams, who registered his third sack in as many games and now has 6 sacks this season, led the defensive line with 64 snaps (82%). John Franklin-Myers was next with 54 (69%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 27 (35%), Henry Anderson 22 (28%), Bryce Huff 17 (22%), Jabari Zuniga 8 (10%) and Nathan Shepherd 5 (6%).

After Hall and Jackson, undrafted rookie Javelin Guidry, who recorded his second forced fumble in as many games, led the CBs with 36 snaps (46%). Arthur Maulet rounded out the CBs with 26 (33%).

At safety, Ashtyn Davis took 44 snaps (56%) before he left with a foot injury. He was replaced by Matthias Farley, who had 34 snaps (44%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
TE Dan Brown led special teams with 19 snaps (73%), followed by LB Bryce Hager 16 (62%) and Luvu 16 (62%). P Braden Mann took 12 snaps (46%) and had 4 punts for 182 yards (45.5 avg). CB Corey Ballentine had 13 snaps (50%) and returned 2 kicks for 58 yards, averaging 29 yards per return. K Sergio Castillo had 3 snaps (12%) and converted two of his three extra-point attempts.

