Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Raiders?

The Jets lost to the Raiders, 31-28, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-12. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Four players took all 62 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern and RT George Fant. LT Mekhi Becton missed one snap (61, 98%) and RG Greg Van Roten took 12 snaps (19%) before he left the game with a foot injury. Van Roten hadn't missed a snap this season until Sunday's game. Josh Andrews filled in at RG and played 50 snaps (81%). WR Breshad Perriman was the only other player with more than 90% of the snaps (59, 95%).

At wide receiver after Perriman, Denzel Mims, who led the team with 40 yards, took 50 snaps (81%). Jamison Crowder 42 (68%) and Braxton Berrios 5 (8%) rounded out the wideouts.

Ty Johnson, who became the first Jet since 2018 to rush for more than 100 yards, led the RBs with 39 snaps (63%). Josh Adams, who had 8 carries for 74 yards (9.3 avg), took 19 snaps (31%). Starting RB Frank Gore left with a concussion after2 plays (3%).