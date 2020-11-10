Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Patriots?

The Jets lost to the Patriots, 30-27, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, dropping to 0-9. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 46 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten, RT George Fant. Starting LT Mekhi Becton played 15 snaps (33%) before he left the game with a chest injury; Chuma Edoga took his place for the remaining 31 snaps (67%). The only other players with more than 90% of the snaps were Breshad Perriman 45 (98%) and Denzel Mims 44 (96%). Perriman had 5 catches for 101 and 2 TDs while Mims had 4 receptions for 62 yards.
Frank Gore led the RBs with 23 snaps (50%) and had 12 rushes for 46 yards (3.8 avg). La'Mical Perine took 21 snaps (46%) and had 19 yards on 6 carries (3.2 avg).
After Perriman and Mims, Jamison Crowder took 31 snaps (67%) and scored his third touchdown of the season on a 20-yard tip-toe reception. Braxton Berrios 7 (15%) and Jeff Smith 2 (4%) rounded out the rest of the WRs.
Chris Herndon led the tight ends with 30 snaps (65%) followed by Ryan Griffin 22 (48%) and Ross Travis 3 (7%), who was elevated from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
DEFENSE
LB Neville Hewitt, and safeties Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis played all 81 snaps. Three other players who received more than 90% of the snaps were CB Bless Austin 79 (98%), who led the team with 12 tackles; LB Harvey Langi 77 (95%), who made his first start of the season and finished second on the team with 10 tackles; and OLB Jordan Jenkins 73 (90%).
Without Quinnen Williams (hamstring), Henry Anderson led the defensive line with 68 snaps (84%), which was his heaviest workload of the season. Folorunso Fatukasi, who forced a fumble on fourth-and-1, received his heaviest workload of the season with 55 snaps (68%). John Franklin-Myers had 41 (51%), followed by Bryce Huff 25 (31%), Nathan Shepherd 24 (30%), Jabari Zuniga 19 (23%) and Tanzel Smart 8 (10%), who was elevated from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
Besides Jenkins, Tarell Basham led the linebackers 61 snaps (75%) and had 2 tackles for loss.
Rookie CB Bryce Hall made his NFL debut Monday after he was activated earlier that afternoon and took 39 snaps (48%). Arthur Maulet played 28 snaps (35%), primarily serving as the team's nickel corner after Brian Poole left the game after 8 snaps (10%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley led the special teams with 22 snaps (81%), followed by TE Dan Brown 20 (74%) and Maulet 16 (59%). P Braden Mann took 13 snaps (48%) and had 2 punts for 83 yards (41.5 avg), one of which landed inside the 20-yard line. Sergio Castillo was in the lineup for the third-straight game for Sam Ficken (groin). He made both of his field goals and all three of his extra point attempts.