Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Patriots?

The Jets lost to the Patriots, 30-27, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, dropping to 0-9. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 46 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten, RT George Fant. Starting LT Mekhi Becton played 15 snaps (33%) before he left the game with a chest injury; Chuma Edoga took his place for the remaining 31 snaps (67%). The only other players with more than 90% of the snaps were Breshad Perriman 45 (98%) and Denzel Mims 44 (96%). Perriman had 5 catches for 101 and 2 TDs while Mims had 4 receptions for 62 yards.

Frank Gore led the RBs with 23 snaps (50%) and had 12 rushes for 46 yards (3.8 avg). La'Mical Perine took 21 snaps (46%) and had 19 yards on 6 carries (3.2 avg).

After Perriman and Mims, Jamison Crowder took 31 snaps (67%) and scored his third touchdown of the season on a 20-yard tip-toe reception. Braxton Berrios 7 (15%) and Jeff Smith 2 (4%) rounded out the rest of the WRs.