Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

SPECIAL TEAMS

TE Dan Brown led special teams for the second straight week with 18 snaps (78%), followed by LBs Frankie Luvu and Bryce Hager, each with 16 snaps (70%). P Braden Mann took 10 snaps (43%) and had 6 punts for 286 yards (47.7 avg) including two inside the 20. After not kicking last week against the Chargers, Sergio Castillo took 2 snaps (9%) and made one of his two field-goal tries. CB Corey Ballentine took 14 snaps (61%) and made his debut as kick returner for the Jets. He had two returns for 50 yards including a 35-yard return.