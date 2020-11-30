Snap Count Analysis

Presented by

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field In Loss to Dolphins 

Nov 30, 2020 at 10:01 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1719-hewitt-thumb

The Jets lost to the Dolphins, 20-3, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-11. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six players took all 55 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton; LG Pat Elflein, who made his first start with the Jets; C Connor McGovern; RG Greg Van Roten; and RT Conor McDermott.

The other players who took more than 90% of the snaps on offense were WRs Breshad Perriman 54 (98%) and Denzel Mims 52 (95%). Perriman and Mims tied for the team lead with four receptions and Perriman led the team with 79 yards. WR Jamison Crowder 44 (80%), and was followed by Braxton Berrios 3 (5%) and Jeff Smith 3 (5%).

Without RB La'Mical Perine in the lineup, Frank Gore received the lion's share of snaps among running backs with 32 (58%) and led the team with 18 carries for 74 yards (4.1 avg). Ty Johnson was next with 10 snaps (18%) followed by Josh Adams 1 (2%).

Chris Herndon led the tight ends with 45 snaps (82%) followed by Ryan Griffin 30 (55%) and Dan Brown 1 (2%).

Game Photos | Jets vs. Dolphins

See Best Images from the Week 12 Matchup in MetLife Stadium

E_SZ5_0137
1 / 53
E_SZ2_1655
2 / 53
E_SZ5_0118
3 / 53
E_SZ2_1694
4 / 53
E_SZ1_0675
5 / 53
E_SZ1_0667
6 / 53
E_SZ2_1665
7 / 53
E_SZ1_0699
8 / 53
E_SZ5_0136
9 / 53
E_SZ5_0139
10 / 53
E_SZ5_0146
11 / 53
E_SZ1_0726
12 / 53
E_SZ1_0859
13 / 53
E_SZ1_0835
14 / 53
E_SZ1_0824
15 / 53
E_SZ1_0968
16 / 53
E_SZ1_0938
17 / 53
E_SZ1_1065
18 / 53
E_SZ1_1047
19 / 53
E_SZ1_0972
20 / 53
E_SZ1_0965
21 / 53
E_SZ1_0937
22 / 53
E_SZ1_0963
23 / 53
E_SZ1_1332
24 / 53
E_SZ5_0236
25 / 53
E_SZ5_0264
26 / 53
E_SZ5_0247
27 / 53
E_SZ1_1148
28 / 53
E_SZ5_0405
29 / 53
E_SZ5_0403-2
30 / 53
E_SZ5_0413
31 / 53
E_SZ5_0352
32 / 53
E_SZ1_1223
33 / 53
E_SZ5_0341
34 / 53
E_SZ1_1278
35 / 53
E_SZ1_1103
36 / 53
E_SZ5_0285
37 / 53
E_SZ1_1527
38 / 53
E_SZ1_1552
39 / 53
E_SZ1_1559
40 / 53
E_SZ1_1458
41 / 53
E_SZ1_1579
42 / 53
E_SZ1_1717
43 / 53
E_SZ1_1726
44 / 53
E_SZ2_1828
45 / 53
E_SZ1_1779
46 / 53
E_SZ1_1853
47 / 53
E_SZ1_1799
48 / 53
E_SZ7_0156
49 / 53
E_SZ1_2008
50 / 53
E_SZ1_2081
51 / 53
E_SZ1_1919
52 / 53
E_SZ1_2048
53 / 53

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE
Five defenders took all 71 snaps: LB Neville Hewitt, S Marcus Maye, S Ashtyn Davis, and CBs Lamar Jackson and Bryce Hall. LB Harvey Langi, who led the team with 8 tackles, was the only other player who played 90% or more (64, 90%).

After Hall and Jackson, who started on the outside for the second consecutive game, Arthur Maulet was next among CBs with 60 snaps (85%) followed by undrafted rookie Javelin Guidry 7 (10%).

After Hewitt and Langi, Tarell Basham and Jordan Jenkins (who had half a sack and a forced fumble) each took 53 snaps (75%). Frankie Luvu rounded out the LBs with 1 snap (1%).

Quinnen Williams once again led the defensive line in playing time with 52 snaps (73%) and had 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. Folorunso Fatukasi 40 (56%), who had his first sack of the season, was followed by Henry Anderson 32 (45%), John Franklin-Myers 20 (28%), Bryce Huff 19 (27%), Jabari Zuniga 15 (21%) and Nathan Shepherd 10 (14%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
TE Dan Brown led special teams for the second straight week with 18 snaps (78%), followed by LBs Frankie Luvu and Bryce Hager, each with 16 snaps (70%). P Braden Mann took 10 snaps (43%) and had 6 punts for 286 yards (47.7 avg) including two inside the 20. After not kicking last week against the Chargers, Sergio Castillo took 2 snaps (9%) and made one of his two field-goal tries. CB Corey Ballentine took 14 snaps (61%) and made his debut as kick returner for the Jets. He had two returns for 50 yards including a 35-yard return.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chargers?

QB Joe Flacco, 2 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Chargers
news

Snap Count Analysis | Who Is the Only Jet to Participate in Every Snap on Offense Through Nine Weeks?

S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt Logged Most Time on the Field on Defense
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Patriots?

QB Joe Flacco, 3 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to New England
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chiefs?

 QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Kansas City
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Bills?

 QB Sam Darnold, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Buffalo
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Have Played All Snaps on Offense Through Four Games? 

Alex Lewis, Greg Van Roten Lead Offense in Playing Time; Marcus Maye Paces Defense
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Colts?

QB Sam Darnold, S Marcus Maye and LB Neville Hewitt Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Indianapolis 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to San Francisco
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played Every Snap vs. Bills?

QB Sam Darnold, S Marcus Maye and 5 Others Logged Most Snaps in 27-17 Loss to Bills

Advertising