Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

The Jets lost to the Dolphins, 20-3, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-11. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six players took all 55 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton; LG Pat Elflein, who made his first start with the Jets; C Connor McGovern; RG Greg Van Roten; and RT Conor McDermott.
The other players who took more than 90% of the snaps on offense were WRs Breshad Perriman 54 (98%) and Denzel Mims 52 (95%). Perriman and Mims tied for the team lead with four receptions and Perriman led the team with 79 yards. WR Jamison Crowder 44 (80%), and was followed by Braxton Berrios 3 (5%) and Jeff Smith 3 (5%).
Without RB La'Mical Perine in the lineup, Frank Gore received the lion's share of snaps among running backs with 32 (58%) and led the team with 18 carries for 74 yards (4.1 avg). Ty Johnson was next with 10 snaps (18%) followed by Josh Adams 1 (2%).
Chris Herndon led the tight ends with 45 snaps (82%) followed by Ryan Griffin 30 (55%) and Dan Brown 1 (2%).
DEFENSE
Five defenders took all 71 snaps: LB Neville Hewitt, S Marcus Maye, S Ashtyn Davis, and CBs Lamar Jackson and Bryce Hall. LB Harvey Langi, who led the team with 8 tackles, was the only other player who played 90% or more (64, 90%).
After Hall and Jackson, who started on the outside for the second consecutive game, Arthur Maulet was next among CBs with 60 snaps (85%) followed by undrafted rookie Javelin Guidry 7 (10%).
After Hewitt and Langi, Tarell Basham and Jordan Jenkins (who had half a sack and a forced fumble) each took 53 snaps (75%). Frankie Luvu rounded out the LBs with 1 snap (1%).
Quinnen Williams once again led the defensive line in playing time with 52 snaps (73%) and had 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. Folorunso Fatukasi 40 (56%), who had his first sack of the season, was followed by Henry Anderson 32 (45%), John Franklin-Myers 20 (28%), Bryce Huff 19 (27%), Jabari Zuniga 15 (21%) and Nathan Shepherd 10 (14%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
TE Dan Brown led special teams for the second straight week with 18 snaps (78%), followed by LBs Frankie Luvu and Bryce Hager, each with 16 snaps (70%). P Braden Mann took 10 snaps (43%) and had 6 punts for 286 yards (47.7 avg) including two inside the 20. After not kicking last week against the Chargers, Sergio Castillo took 2 snaps (9%) and made one of his two field-goal tries. CB Corey Ballentine took 14 snaps (61%) and made his debut as kick returner for the Jets. He had two returns for 50 yards including a 35-yard return.