Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

The Jets lost to the Dolphins, 24-0, in South Florida, dropping to 0-6. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 71 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, RG Greg Van Roten, LT George Fant and C Connor McGovern. WR Breshad Perriman, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 2, played in 63 snaps (89%) and led the Jets with 4 catches for 62 yards. WR Jamison Crowder also played 63 snaps. The only other player on offense with at least 60 snaps was WR Jeff Smith, who had 60 (85%).

Chuma Edoga started at RT for the second straight game and took 37 snaps (52%) before he left with a calf injury. Conor McDermott took his place and had 34 snaps (48%). Alex Lewis, who was questionable entering Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, missed his first playing snaps of the season, taking 50 (70%). Josh Andrews came in his relief and had 21 snaps (30%).

In the Green & White's first game since releasing RB Le'Veon Bell's, La'Mical Perine received his heaviest workload of the season and led the backfield with 41 snaps (58%). He had 7 carries for 27 yards, while Frank Gore, who took 25 snaps (35%), led the team with 46 yards on 11 rushes. Ty Johnson made his Jets debut and had 4 snaps (6%). He had the team's longest run of the day, 34 yards, and totaled 42 yards on 3 rushes.

After Perriman, Crowder and Smith, Braxton Berrios 16 (23%) and Vyncint Smith 5 (7%), who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, were the other wideouts to receive playing time.