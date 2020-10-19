Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

The Jets lost to the Dolphins, 24-0, in South Florida, dropping to 0-6. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 71 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, RG Greg Van Roten, LT George Fant and C Connor McGovern. WR Breshad Perriman, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 2, played in 63 snaps (89%) and led the Jets with 4 catches for 62 yards. WR Jamison Crowder also played 63 snaps. The only other player on offense with at least 60 snaps was WR Jeff Smith, who had 60 (85%).
Chuma Edoga started at RT for the second straight game and took 37 snaps (52%) before he left with a calf injury. Conor McDermott took his place and had 34 snaps (48%). Alex Lewis, who was questionable entering Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, missed his first playing snaps of the season, taking 50 (70%). Josh Andrews came in his relief and had 21 snaps (30%).
In the Green & White's first game since releasing RB Le'Veon Bell's, La'Mical Perine received his heaviest workload of the season and led the backfield with 41 snaps (58%). He had 7 carries for 27 yards, while Frank Gore, who took 25 snaps (35%), led the team with 46 yards on 11 rushes. Ty Johnson made his Jets debut and had 4 snaps (6%). He had the team's longest run of the day, 34 yards, and totaled 42 yards on 3 rushes.
After Perriman, Crowder and Smith, Braxton Berrios 16 (23%) and Vyncint Smith 5 (7%), who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, were the other wideouts to receive playing time.
Chris Herndon led the tight ends with 45 snaps (63%), followed by Ryan Griffin 26 (37%) and Trevon Wesco 7 (10%).
DEFENSE
LB Neville Hewitt, CB Pierre Desir, and safeties Bradley McDougald and Marcus Maye played all 56 snaps on defense. LB Avery Williamson 53 (95%), who led the team with 11 tackles, and CB Brian Poole 52 (93%), who had his second interception of the season, were the only other players with more than 50 snaps.
Quinnen Williams led the defensive line with 36 snaps (64%), followed by John Franklin-Myers 30 (54%) and Folorunso Fatukasi 24 (45%). Kyle Phillips led the team with 2 tackles for loss and played 24 snaps (43%), while rookie undrafted free agent Bryce Huff had his first career sack and took 14 snaps (25%).
After Hewitt and Williamson, Jordan Jenkins led the LBs with 34 snaps (61%), followed by Tarell Basham 24 (43%), who had his first sack of the season.
CB Bless Austin returned to the lineup after missing the Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals with a calf injury and took 38 snaps (68%), while rookie undrafted free agent Lamar Jackson had 18 (32%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley led the special teams with 27 snaps (96%), followed by Harvey Langi and Dan Brown, who each had 21 snaps (75%) and combined for 3 coverage tackles. P Braden Mann took 11 snaps (39%) and had 10 punts for 462 yards (46.2 avg) with a long of 54.