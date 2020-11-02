Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chiefs?

The Jets lost to the Chiefs, 35-9, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-8. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 57 snaps on offense – QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. C Connor McGovern missed one snap (98%) and Josh Andrews took his place at the pivot. The only other player who took more than 90% of the snaps was WR Denzel Mims with 55 (96%). He had 2 catches for 42 yards in his second NFL game, including a 27-yard reception down the sideline.

Rookie La'Mical Perine again led the RBs with 28 snaps (49%), followed by Frank Gore 22 (39%) and Ty Johnson 6 (11%). Gore led the unit with 10 rushes for 30 yards, Perine had 8 carries for 27 yards and Johnson had 3 attempts for 15 yards.

After Mims, Braxton Berrios, who started for the injured Jamison Crowder (groin) in the slot, and Jeff Smith, who started for the injured Breshad Perriman (concussion), each had 48 snaps (84%). Berrios led the Jets with 8 receptions and had 34 yards. Vyncint Smith 13 (23%) was the only other wideout who received playing time.