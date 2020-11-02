Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chiefs?

 QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Kansas City

Nov 02, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets lost to the Chiefs, 35-9, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-8. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 57 snaps on offense – QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. C Connor McGovern missed one snap (98%) and Josh Andrews took his place at the pivot. The only other player who took more than 90% of the snaps was WR Denzel Mims with 55 (96%). He had 2 catches for 42 yards in his second NFL game, including a 27-yard reception down the sideline.

Rookie La'Mical Perine again led the RBs with 28 snaps (49%), followed by Frank Gore 22 (39%) and Ty Johnson 6 (11%). Gore led the unit with 10 rushes for 30 yards, Perine had 8 carries for 27 yards and Johnson had 3 attempts for 15 yards.

After Mims, Braxton Berrios, who started for the injured Jamison Crowder (groin) in the slot, and Jeff Smith, who started for the injured Breshad Perriman (concussion), each had 48 snaps (84%). Berrios led the Jets with 8 receptions and had 34 yards. Vyncint Smith 13 (23%) was the only other wideout who received playing time. 

Chris Herndon led the tight ends with 40 snaps (70%), followed by Ryan Griffin 16 (28%) and Trevon Wesco 9 (16%).

Game Photos | Jets at Chiefs

See Best Images from the Week 8 Game in Kansas City

DEFENSE
LB Neville Hewitt, CB Pierre Desir, CB Bless Austin, S Marcus Maye and S Ashtyn Davis, who made his first NFL start, played all 66 snaps on defense against the Chiefs. Hewitt finished second on the team with 8 tackles, followed by Desir (7) and Austin (6). The only other player to play more than 90% of the snaps on defense was CB Brian Poole with 65 (98%).

Bryce Huff led the defensive line in playing time this season with 46 snaps (70%). Quinnen Williams, who sustained a hamstring injury in the game, but returned to play, had 2 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit on 37 snaps (56%). Henry Anderson received his most playing time this season with 35 snaps (53%), followed by John Franklin-Myers 31 (47%), Folorunso Fatukasi 29 (44%), Nathan Shepherd 20 (30%) and Jabari Zuniga 9 (14%), who made his NFL debut.

Besides Hewitt, Tarell Basham led the linebackers with 39 snaps (59%), followed by Jordan Jenkins 29 (44%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley and CB Arthur Maulet each led the special teams unit with 23 snaps (86%), followed by LB Harvey Langi 22 (79%) and TE Dan Brown 21 (75%). P Braden Mann took 13 snaps (46%) and had 5 punts for 227 yards (45.4 average) including a 60-yard boot. He also handled kickoffs. Sergio Castillo, who started his second game for the injured Sam Ficken (groin), converted on three of his four field-goal attempts (one was blocked). His 55-yard FG was the longest of the season for the Jets.

