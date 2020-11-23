Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chargers?

QB Joe Flacco, 2 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Chargers

Nov 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets lost to the Chargers, 34-28, in Los Angeles on Sunday, dropping to 0-10. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four players took all 60 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern and RG Greg Van Roten. Starting left tackle Mekhi Becton missed 6 snaps (54, 90%) to get his knee checked, but returned to the game while RT George Fant played 23 snaps (38%) before he exited with an ankle injury. Chuma Edoga 30 (50%) took snaps at RT and Conor McDermott 13 (22%) took snaps at both LT and RT once Edoga left with an ankle injury.

The other players who took more than 90% of the snaps were WRs Breshad Perriman 59 (98%), Jamison Crowder 56 (93%) and Denzel Mims 54 (90%), who led the team with 71 yards on 3 catches. Other than the starting wideouts, Jeff Smith had 7 snaps (12%) and Braxton Berrios had 1 (2%).

Frank Gore, who scored his first touchdown of the season, led the running backs with 35 snaps (58%), followed by Ty Johnson 14 (23%) and La'Mical Perine 11 (18%). Perine left the game because of an ankle injury.

Chris Herndon also scored his first TD of the season and led the tight ends with 36 snaps (60%), followed by Ryan Griffin 27 (45%).

Game Photos | Jets at Chargers

See Best Images from the Week 11 Game in Los Angeles

DEFENSE
LB Neville Hewitt and S Marcus Maye were the only two players who took all 82 snaps on defense. The Jets had four other players who took 81 snaps (99%) -- CB Bryce Hall 81, who made his first career start in his second NFL game; CB Lamar Jackson; S Ashtyn Davis, who led the team with 12 tackles to go with a fumble recovery. LB Harvey Langi was the only other player who played more than 90% (76, 93%).

After Hall and Jackson, CB Arthur Maulet, who started for the injured Brian Poole (shoulder), was next among the CBs with 70 snaps (85%).

After Hewitt and Langi, LB Jordan Jenkins had 56 snaps (68%), followed by Tarell Basham 54 (66%) and Frankie Luvu 12 (15%). Luvu was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Quinnen Williams returned to the lineup after missing the Week 9 game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury and led the defensive line with 54 snaps (66%). He was followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 41 (50%); John Franklin-Myers 40 (49%); Henry Anderson 35 (43%), who blocked a punt and had a half-sack; Bryce Huff 24 (29%); Jabari Zuniga 17 (21%); and Nathan Shepherd 16 (20%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
TE Dan Brown led the special teams with 22 snaps (73%), followed by S Matthias Farley 19 (63%). Luvu, LB Bryce Hager and S Bennett Jackson each took 18 snaps (60%). P Braden Mann took 13 snaps (43%) and had 4 punts for 164 yards (41.0 avg), including two inside the 20. In his first game back from a groin injury, Sam Ficken took 4 snaps (13%) – all extra points – and made 2 of 4.

