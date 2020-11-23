Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chargers?

The Jets lost to the Chargers, 34-28, in Los Angeles on Sunday, dropping to 0-10. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Four players took all 60 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern and RG Greg Van Roten. Starting left tackle Mekhi Becton missed 6 snaps (54, 90%) to get his knee checked, but returned to the game while RT George Fant played 23 snaps (38%) before he exited with an ankle injury. Chuma Edoga 30 (50%) took snaps at RT and Conor McDermott 13 (22%) took snaps at both LT and RT once Edoga left with an ankle injury.

The other players who took more than 90% of the snaps were WRs Breshad Perriman 59 (98%), Jamison Crowder 56 (93%) and Denzel Mims 54 (90%), who led the team with 71 yards on 3 catches. Other than the starting wideouts, Jeff Smith had 7 snaps (12%) and Braxton Berrios had 1 (2%).

Frank Gore, who scored his first touchdown of the season, led the running backs with 35 snaps (58%), followed by Ty Johnson 14 (23%) and La'Mical Perine 11 (18%). Perine left the game because of an ankle injury.