Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Bills?

The Jets lost to the Bills, 18-10, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-7. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Six Jets played all 57 snaps on offense – QB Sam Darnold; LT Mekhi Becton; LG Josh Andrews, who started for the injured Alex Lewis (shoulder); C Connor McGovern; RG Greg Van Roten; and RT George Fant. The only other player who took more than 90% of the snaps was WR Breshad Perriman with 54 (95%). He had 2 catches for 27 yards before he left the game on the Green & White's final possession to be evaluated for a concussion.

Rookie La'Mical Perine led the running backs in playing time for the second-straight week with 40 snaps (70%) and had 11 carries for 39 yards. He also scored his first touchdown in the NFL on a 5-yard scamper in the second quarter. Perine also had 2 receptions for 16 yards. Frank Gore led the team with 60 rushing yards on 11 carries for an average of 5.5 yards per carry, his best average this season, on 16 snaps (28%).

After Perriman, Braxton Berrios 48 (84%), who started for the injured Jamison Crowder (groin) in the slot, and rookie Denzel Mims 45 (79%) led the wideouts. They tied for the team lead with 4 catches and Mims, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, led the Jets with 42 yards. Jeff Smith 12 (21%) and Vyncint Smith 3 (5%) were the other wideouts who receive d playing time.