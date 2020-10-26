Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Bills?

The Jets lost to the Bills, 18-10, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 0-7. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 57 snaps on offense – QB Sam Darnold; LT Mekhi Becton; LG Josh Andrews, who started for the injured Alex Lewis (shoulder); C Connor McGovern; RG Greg Van Roten; and RT George Fant. The only other player who took more than 90% of the snaps was WR Breshad Perriman with 54 (95%). He had 2 catches for 27 yards before he left the game on the Green & White's final possession to be evaluated for a concussion.
Rookie La'Mical Perine led the running backs in playing time for the second-straight week with 40 snaps (70%) and had 11 carries for 39 yards. He also scored his first touchdown in the NFL on a 5-yard scamper in the second quarter. Perine also had 2 receptions for 16 yards. Frank Gore led the team with 60 rushing yards on 11 carries for an average of 5.5 yards per carry, his best average this season, on 16 snaps (28%).
After Perriman, Braxton Berrios 48 (84%), who started for the injured Jamison Crowder (groin) in the slot, and rookie Denzel Mims 45 (79%) led the wideouts. They tied for the team lead with 4 catches and Mims, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, led the Jets with 42 yards. Jeff Smith 12 (21%) and Vyncint Smith 3 (5%) were the other wideouts who receive d playing time.
Chris Herndon led the tight ends with 31 snaps (54%), followed by Ryan Griffin 27 (47%) and Trevon Wesco 9 (16%).
DEFENSE
LB Neville Hewitt, S Marcus Maye, and CBs Pierre Desir and Bless Austin played all 74 snaps on defense against the Bills. Hewitt's 13 tackles tied him for the team lead with LB Avery Williamson, who took 72 snaps (97%). The only other player to play more than 90% of the snaps on defense was CB Brian Poole with 72 (97%).
Quinnen Williams led the defensive line with 48 snaps (65%) and had 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 QB hits and 1 sack, his third of the season. In the team's first game without Steve McLendon, Folorunso Fatukasi received an uptick in playing time and had 41 snaps (55%), followed by John Franklin-Myers 37 (50%); Henry Anderson 31 (42%); Bryce Huff 30 (41%), who made a nice tackle for loss on an end-around; and Nathan Shepherd 14 (19%). Kyle Phillips took 7 snaps (9%) before he sustained a season-ending ankle injury.
Besides Hewitt and Williamson, Jordan Jenkins led the LBs with 54 snaps (73%), his heaviest workload of the season. Tarell Basham took 38 snaps (51%) and had his second sack in as many weeks, forcing the ball out of Bills QB Josh Allen's hands, which Franklin-Myers recovered.
S Bradley McDougald took 50 snaps (68%) and rookie Ashtyn Davis had 24 (32%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley and LB Harvey Langi led the special teams unit with 21 snaps (91%), followed by TE Dan Brown and CB Lamar Jackson (65%). LBs Blake Cashman and Bryce Hager, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, each had 13 (57%). P Braden Mann took 9 snaps (39%) and had 4 punts for 120 yards (42-yard avg.) and handled kickoff duties. Sergio Castillo, who was called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game for the injured Sam Ficken, converted on his lone field-goal attempt and extra point in his first NFL regular-season game.