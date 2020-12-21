Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Rams?

DEFENSE Seven players on defense took all 59 snaps: S Marcus Maye; CB Bryce Hall, who had his first career interception; CB Bless Austin; CB Javelin Guidry; CB Arthur Maulet; LB Harvey Langi; and LB Neville Hewitt, who led the Jets with 10 tackles.

Henry Anderson led the defensive line with 39 snaps (66%) ,followed by Nathan Shepherd 38 (64%), who played for DT Folorunso Fatukasi (who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he came into contact with someone who had the coronavirus). Quinnen Williams, who had his seventh sack of the season, took 33 snaps (56%) before he left the game with a concussion. John Franklin-Myers was next with 31 (53%), followed by Tanzel Smart 10 (17%), Jabari Zuniga 6 (10%) and Bryce Huff 5 (8%).