Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Rams?

The Jets beat the Rams, 23-20, at Los Angeles on Sunday, moving to 1-13. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six players on offense took all 65 snaps: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RG Josh Andrews and RT George Fant. WR Breshad Perriman was the only other player who received more than 90% of the snaps with 63 (97%).
Frank Gore received the most playing time among the RBs with 40 snaps (62%) and led the group with 23 carries and 59 yards. Ty Johnson, who scored his second career TD, was next with 22 (34%), followed by Josh Adams 1 (2%).
After Perriman, WR Denzel Mims, who returned to the lineup after missing Week 14's game against the Seahawks for personal reasons, played 58 snaps (89%). Next was Jamison Crowder 49 (75%), who led the Jets with 6 catches and 66 yards, followed by Braxton Berrios 3 (5%).
Chris Herndon led the TEs with 43 snaps (66%) ,followed by Ryan Griffin 27 (42%), Trevon Wesco 17 (26%) and Dan Brown 2 (3%).
DEFENSE
Seven players on defense took all 59 snaps: S Marcus Maye; CB Bryce Hall, who had his first career interception; CB Bless Austin; CB Javelin Guidry; CB Arthur Maulet; LB Harvey Langi; and LB Neville Hewitt, who led the Jets with 10 tackles.
After Hewitt and Langi, LB Frankie Luvu took 40 snaps (68%), followed by Tarell Basham 34 (58%).
Henry Anderson led the defensive line with 39 snaps (66%) ,followed by Nathan Shepherd 38 (64%), who played for DT Folorunso Fatukasi (who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he came into contact with someone who had the coronavirus). Quinnen Williams, who had his seventh sack of the season, took 33 snaps (56%) before he left the game with a concussion. John Franklin-Myers was next with 31 (53%), followed by Tanzel Smart 10 (17%), Jabari Zuniga 6 (10%) and Bryce Huff 5 (8%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dan Brown took the most snaps on special teams with 24 (83%), followed by S Matthias Farley 20 (69%). LB Bryce Hager and CB Corey Ballentine each took 19 snaps (66%). In addition to having a touchdown-saving -- and perhaps game-winning tackle -- P Braden Mann had 5 punts for 247 yards (49.4 avg) including a long of 57. K Sam Ficken made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra points in his first game back from injured reserve (groin).