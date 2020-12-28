Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Browns?

The Jets beat the Browns, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, moving to 2-13. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Six players on offense took all 69 snaps: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RT George Fant and WR Breshad Perriman. RG Josh Andrews took 43 snaps (62%) before he left with a groin injury and Connor McDermott played the remaining 26 snaps (38%). WRs Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder, who led the team with 7 catches and 92 yards, each took 63 snaps (91%). No other players took at least 90% of the snaps.

Frank Gore received the most playing time among the RBs with 31 snaps (45%) and led the group with 14 carries for 48 yards. He also became the third player in NFL history to eclipse 16,000 rushing yards. La'Mical Perine returned from a four-game absence and had 19 snaps (28%), followed by Ty Johnson 18 (26%).

After Perriman, Mims and Crowder, Braxton Berrios was the only other wideout to receive playing time, taking 7 snaps (10%). He was on the receiving end of a 43-yard touchdown pass from Crowder.