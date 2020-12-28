Snap Count Analysis

Presented by

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Browns?

QB Sam Darnold and 5 on Offense, Plus 4 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Second-Straight Victory

Dec 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

snap-count-browns-E_BS1_7800

The Jets beat the Browns, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, moving to 2-13. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six players on offense took all 69 snaps: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RT George Fant and WR Breshad Perriman. RG Josh Andrews took 43 snaps (62%) before he left with a groin injury and Connor McDermott played the remaining 26 snaps (38%). WRs Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder, who led the team with 7 catches and 92 yards, each took 63 snaps (91%). No other players took at least 90% of the snaps.

Frank Gore received the most playing time among the RBs with 31 snaps (45%) and led the group with 14 carries for 48 yards. He also became the third player in NFL history to eclipse 16,000 rushing yards. La'Mical Perine returned from a four-game absence and had 19 snaps (28%), followed by Ty Johnson 18 (26%). 

After Perriman, Mims and Crowder, Braxton Berrios was the only other wideout to receive playing time, taking 7 snaps (10%). He was on the receiving end of a 43-yard touchdown pass from Crowder.

Chris Herndon led the TEs with 60 snaps (87%), followed by Trevon Wesco 8 (12%) and Dan Brown 7 (10%).

Game Photos | Jets vs. Browns

See Best Images from the Victory Over the Browns in MetLife Stadium

E_SZ2_0896
1 / 47
E_20201227MO_CLE_NYJ_053A8405
2 / 47
Mikey Owens/NFL
E_BS1_6352
3 / 47
E_BS1_6309
4 / 47
E_SZ7_0050
5 / 47
E_20201227MO_CLE_NYJ_053A8395
6 / 47
Mikey Owens/NFL
E_SZ7_0042
7 / 47
E_BS1_6578
8 / 47
E_SZ2_0891
9 / 47
E_BS1_6574
10 / 47
E_BS1_6573
11 / 47
E_BS1_6577
12 / 47
E_SZ2_0946
13 / 47
E_SZ1_0746
14 / 47
E_BS1_6580
15 / 47
E_BS1_6667
16 / 47
E_SZ2_1079
17 / 47
E_BS1_6608
18 / 47
E_SZ1_0769
19 / 47
E_BS1_6743
20 / 47
E_BS1_6745
21 / 47
E_SZ2_1130
22 / 47
E_SZ2_1144
23 / 47
E_SZ2_0268
24 / 47
E_SZ2_0406
25 / 47
E_SZ2_0316
26 / 47
E_SZ2_0485
27 / 47
E_SZ2_0275
28 / 47
E_SZ2_0452
29 / 47
E_SZ2_0718
30 / 47
E_SZ2_0610
31 / 47
E_SZ2_0644
32 / 47
E_SZ2_0823
33 / 47
E_SZ2_0811
34 / 47
E_SZ2_0703
35 / 47
E_SZ1_0703
36 / 47
E_SZ1_0727
37 / 47
E_SZ2_0867
38 / 47
E_SZ2_1110
39 / 47
E_SZ2_1171
40 / 47
E_SZ2_1050
41 / 47
E_SZ2_1004
42 / 47
E_SZ2_1095
43 / 47
E_SZ2_1442
44 / 47
E_SZ2_1455
45 / 47
E_SZ1_0914
46 / 47
E_SZ1_0922
47 / 47

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE
Four players took all 81 snaps on defense: S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Bryce Hall and CB Bless Austin. Arthur Maulet, who played safety for the second straight game, took 79 snaps (98%) and led the team with 3 passes defensed. LB Bryce Hager, who led the team with 10 tackles in his first start for the injured Harvey Langi, was the only other player to play at least 90% of the snaps (73, 90%).

After Hewitt and Hager, Tarell Basham led the LBs with 68 snaps (84%), followed by Frankie Luvu 55 (68%), who combined for 3 forced fumbles.

In the defensive line's first game since Quinnen Williams was placed on injured reserve, Nathan Shepherd received the most playing time with 62 snaps (77%). John Franklin-Myers 49 (60%) was next, followed by Henry Anderson 48 (59%), Folorunso Fatukasi 46 (57%), Jabari Zuniga 13 (16%) and Bryce Huff 9 (11%).

The only other DBs to receive playing time other than Maye, Maulet, Hall and Austin were Matthias Farley 65 (80%) and Elijah Campbell 2 (2%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
Dan Brown took the most snaps on special teams with 27 (84%), followed by Corey Ballentine 22 (69%). P Braden Mann had 7 punts for 260 yards (37.1 avg) including 5 inside the 20. K Sam Ficken took 10 snaps (31%) and had both an extra point and field goal blocked. He made two extra points and a 34-yard field goal.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Rams?

QB Sam Darnold and 5 on Offense, Plus 7 Defenders Logged Most time on the Field in Win Over Rams
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Seahawks?

QB Sam Darnold and 6 on Offense, Plus 4 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Seahawks 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Raiders?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Raiders 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field In Loss to Dolphins 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chargers?

QB Joe Flacco, 2 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Chargers
news

Snap Count Analysis | Who Is the Only Jet to Participate in Every Snap on Offense Through Nine Weeks?

S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt Logged Most Time on the Field on Defense
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Patriots?

QB Joe Flacco, 3 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to New England
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chiefs?

 QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Kansas City
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Bills?

 QB Sam Darnold, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Buffalo
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 

Advertising