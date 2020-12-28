Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Browns?

The Jets beat the Browns, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, moving to 2-13. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six players on offense took all 69 snaps: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RT George Fant and WR Breshad Perriman. RG Josh Andrews took 43 snaps (62%) before he left with a groin injury and Connor McDermott played the remaining 26 snaps (38%). WRs Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder, who led the team with 7 catches and 92 yards, each took 63 snaps (91%). No other players took at least 90% of the snaps.
Frank Gore received the most playing time among the RBs with 31 snaps (45%) and led the group with 14 carries for 48 yards. He also became the third player in NFL history to eclipse 16,000 rushing yards. La'Mical Perine returned from a four-game absence and had 19 snaps (28%), followed by Ty Johnson 18 (26%).
After Perriman, Mims and Crowder, Braxton Berrios was the only other wideout to receive playing time, taking 7 snaps (10%). He was on the receiving end of a 43-yard touchdown pass from Crowder.
Chris Herndon led the TEs with 60 snaps (87%), followed by Trevon Wesco 8 (12%) and Dan Brown 7 (10%).
DEFENSE
Four players took all 81 snaps on defense: S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Bryce Hall and CB Bless Austin. Arthur Maulet, who played safety for the second straight game, took 79 snaps (98%) and led the team with 3 passes defensed. LB Bryce Hager, who led the team with 10 tackles in his first start for the injured Harvey Langi, was the only other player to play at least 90% of the snaps (73, 90%).
After Hewitt and Hager, Tarell Basham led the LBs with 68 snaps (84%), followed by Frankie Luvu 55 (68%), who combined for 3 forced fumbles.
In the defensive line's first game since Quinnen Williams was placed on injured reserve, Nathan Shepherd received the most playing time with 62 snaps (77%). John Franklin-Myers 49 (60%) was next, followed by Henry Anderson 48 (59%), Folorunso Fatukasi 46 (57%), Jabari Zuniga 13 (16%) and Bryce Huff 9 (11%).
The only other DBs to receive playing time other than Maye, Maulet, Hall and Austin were Matthias Farley 65 (80%) and Elijah Campbell 2 (2%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dan Brown took the most snaps on special teams with 27 (84%), followed by Corey Ballentine 22 (69%). P Braden Mann had 7 punts for 260 yards (37.1 avg) including 5 inside the 20. K Sam Ficken took 10 snaps (31%) and had both an extra point and field goal blocked. He made two extra points and a 34-yard field goal.