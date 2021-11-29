Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over Texans?

The Jets (3-8) beat the Texans, 21-14, in Houston on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 67 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and RT Morgan Moses. WR Keelan Cole 64 (96%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps. While Wilson didn't miss a snap in his return after missing four games with a PCL sprain, QB Josh Johnson saw the field for 1 play (1%) on a successful 2-point conversion.
Elijah Moore, who led the offense with 4 receptions, took 59 snaps (88%), followed by Jamison Crowder 33 (49%), and Braxton Berrios 13 (19%), who had a 46-yard catch-and-run. Jeff Smith 9 (13%) rounded ou the wideouts.
With rookie RB Michael Carter out of the lineup for the first time this season, veteran RB Tevin Coleman led the backfield with 30 snaps (45%) and ran for a season-high 67 yards on 16 carries (4.2 avg). Ty Johnson 23 (34%) was next ,followed by Austin Walter 16 (24%), who made his Jets debut and scored his first NFL touchdown. FB Nick Bawden took 10 snaps (15%).
TE Ryan Griffin, who played with the Texans for the first six seasons of his career, appeared in 56 plays (84%). Trevon Wesco 21 (31%) was the only other tight end to play on offense.
DEFENSE
Four defenders took all 57 snaps -- LB C.J. Mosley, S Ashtyn Davis, and CBs Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry, who started on the outside for the first time this season. Rookie nickel CB Michael Carter II 53 (93%) was the only other player to take more than 50 snaps.
Elsewhere in the secondary, S Elijah Riley 45 (79%) started his second consecutive game. Jason Pinnock 13 (23%), Isaiah Dunn 10 (18%), S Sharrod Neasman 1 (2%) and CB Justin Hardee 1 (2%) were the only other players in the back end to receive playing time.
LBs Quincy Williams 40 (70%) and Jarrad Davis 12 (21%) were the only other 'backers other than Mosley to take snaps on defense.
Along the D-line, Quinnen Williams 39 (68%), who registered his sixth sack of the season, led the unit. John Franklin-Myers 36 (63%), who had an interception and two sacks, was next followed by Sheldon Rankins 29 (51%), Shaq Lawson 24 (42%), Folorunso Fatukasi 24 (42%), Ronald Blair 22 (39%), Kyle Phillips 21 (37%), Nathan Shepherd 19 (33%) and Jabari Zuniga 10 (18%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hardee, Neasman and LB Del'Shawn Phillips led the unit with 20 special-teams snaps (80%), followed by Bawden 17 (68%) and J.Davis 16 (64%). Braden Mann had 4 punts for 156 yards and K Matt Ammendola made 2 of 3 field-goal attempts and an extra point.