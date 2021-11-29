Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over Texans?

OFFENSE

Six Jets played all 67 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and RT Morgan Moses. WR Keelan Cole 64 (96%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps. While Wilson didn't miss a snap in his return after missing four games with a PCL sprain, QB Josh Johnson saw the field for 1 play (1%) on a successful 2-point conversion.

Elijah Moore, who led the offense with 4 receptions, took 59 snaps (88%), followed by Jamison Crowder 33 (49%), and Braxton Berrios 13 (19%), who had a 46-yard catch-and-run. Jeff Smith 9 (13%) rounded ou the wideouts.

With rookie RB Michael Carter out of the lineup for the first time this season, veteran RB Tevin Coleman led the backfield with 30 snaps (45%) and ran for a season-high 67 yards on 16 carries (4.2 avg). Ty Johnson 23 (34%) was next ,followed by Austin Walter 16 (24%), who made his Jets debut and scored his first NFL touchdown. FB Nick Bawden took 10 snaps (15%).