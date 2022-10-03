Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

The Jets (2-2) beat the Steelers (1-3), 24-20, in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was disturbed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 70 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Alijah Vera-Tucker, LG Laken Tomlinson, RG Nate Herbig and C Connor McGovern. WR Elijah Moore 63 (90%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps. Rookie RT Max Mitchell 29 (41%) left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, and RT Conor McDermott 41 (59%) finished the game.
WR Corey Davis, who led the offense with 5 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, took 52 snaps (74%). TE Tyler Conklin 57 (81%) caught 3 passes for 52 yards and rookie WR Garrett Wilson 54 (77%) had 2 receptions for 41 yards. WR Braxton Berrios took 8 snaps (11%), but also threw a TD pass to Z. Wilson, and WR Jeff Smith 7 (10%) rounded out the receivers.
Rookie RB Breece Hall 46 (66%) and RB Michael Carter 31 (44%) shared a majority of the load on the ground combining for 81 yards. TE C.J. Uzomah 31 (44%) and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert 1 (1%) rounded out the offense.
DEFENSE
Five defenders took all 64 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB C.J. Reed, LB C.J. Mosely, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Kwon Alexander 59 (92%) was the only other player to take more than 50 snaps. Nickel Michael Carter II 39 (61%) and DL Quinnen Williams 39 (61%) were next.
Along the D-Line, Carl Lawson 34 (53%) and Jermaine Johnson 22 (34%) registered their first solo QB takedowns. The Jets played 10 D-Linemen including Sheldon Rankins 32 (50%), John Franklin-Myers 31 (48%), Jacob Martin 24 (38%), Solomon Thomas 23 (36%), Nathan Shepherd 22 (34%), Micheal Clemons 16 (25%) and Bryce Huff 9 (14%).
After taking 15 defensive snaps over the first three games, LB Marcell Harris took 28 (44%). S Ashtyn Davis 4 (6%), CB Brandin Echols 1 (2%) and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen 1 (2%) also took snaps in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein was perfect on three extra point attempts and connected on a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter. P Braden Mann punted five times for an average of 47 yards, two landed inside the 20. Berrios fair caught four punts and Ty Johnson returned one kickoff for 14 yards. Davis 20 (77%), Justin Hardee 19 (73%) and Huff 17 (65%) led the unit in snaps.