Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 70 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Alijah Vera-Tucker, LG Laken Tomlinson, RG Nate Herbig and C Connor McGovern. WR Elijah Moore 63 (90%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps. Rookie RT Max Mitchell 29 (41%) left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, and RT Conor McDermott 41 (59%) finished the game.

WR Corey Davis, who led the offense with 5 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, took 52 snaps (74%). TE Tyler Conklin 57 (81%) caught 3 passes for 52 yards and rookie WR Garrett Wilson 54 (77%) had 2 receptions for 41 yards. WR Braxton Berrios took 8 snaps (11%), but also threw a TD pass to Z. Wilson, and WR Jeff Smith 7 (10%) rounded out the receivers.