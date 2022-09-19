Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

The Jets (1-1) defeated the Browns (1-1), 31-30, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Here is a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Seven Jets played every offensive snap against the Browns – RT Max Mitchell, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, LG Laken Tomlinson, LT George Fant, QB Joe Flacco and TE Tyler Conklin each took all 70 snaps on offense.
Wide receivers Elijah Moore 61 (87%) and Corey Davis 55 (79%) were the only others to play more than 70% of the snaps. Davis caught 2 passes for 83 yards, including a 66-yard TD pass and Moore had 3 receptions for 41 yards.
Rookie WR Garrett Wilson and second-year RB Michael Carter were next at 43 snaps (61%) each. Wilson's playing time increased 12% from the Week 1 game against Baltimore and he caught 8 passes for 102 yards and two TDs.
Rookie RB Breece Hall 19 (27%) scored his first career touchdown in the NFL and led the team with 50 yards rushing. TE Jeremy Ruckert 18 (26%) played his first career snaps and TE Kenny Yeboah 2 (3%) played for the first time this season after being elevated from the practice squad.
WR Braxton Berrios 16 (23%), RB Ty Johnson 13 (19%) and WR Jeff Smith 10 (14%) rounded out the offense for the Green & White.
DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 67 defensive snaps against Cleveland – S Lamarcus Joyner, LB C.J. Mosely, CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead who was nursing an ankle injury early in the week.
LB Quincy Williams 66 (99%) missed 1 snap and CB Sauce Gardner 62 (93%) were the only other players above 90%.
DE Carl Lawson 39 (58%) produced his first half-sack in Green & White and Sheldon Rankins 39 (58%) made 5 tackles. DL Quinnen Williams checked in with 38 snaps (57%), nickel CB Michael Carter II 36 (54%); and LB Kwon Alexander 31 (46%) and James Franklin-Myers, each with 31 (46%).
The Jets played nine defensive linemen including Solomon Thomas 26 (39%), Nathan Shepherd 25 (37%), Jacob Martin 24 (36%), and rookies Micheal Clemons 23 (34%) and Jermaine Johnson 22 (33%).
Multiple young Jets played saw limited action, but produced important plays. CB Brandin Echols played 5 snaps (7%), but came up with a pass defense in the end zone and S Ashtyn Davis 1 (1%) snatched the game-sealing interception off Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett. S Tony Adams 1 (1%) rounded out the defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Braden Mann led the special teams unit with opportune plays from his leg – and arm. Mann punted 4 times for an average of 47.3 yards – two landing inside the 20 – converted an onside kick in the final two minutes leading to the eventual game-winning touchdown and threw a 17-yard pass to Jeff Smith on a fake punt for a first down.
K Greg Zuerlein was a perfect 4 of 4 on extra points and nailed a 57-yard field goal in the second half. Berrios returned three kickoffs for 75 yards and one punt for 16. CB Justin Hardee and LB Jamien Sherwood each took 25 snaps (83%) and Kenny Yeboah 23 (77%).