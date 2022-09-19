Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

OFFENSE

Seven Jets played every offensive snap against the Browns – RT Max Mitchell, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, LG Laken Tomlinson, LT George Fant, QB Joe Flacco and TE Tyler Conklin each took all 70 snaps on offense.

Wide receivers Elijah Moore 61 (87%) and Corey Davis 55 (79%) were the only others to play more than 70% of the snaps. Davis caught 2 passes for 83 yards, including a 66-yard TD pass and Moore had 3 receptions for 41 yards.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson and second-year RB Michael Carter were next at 43 snaps (61%) each. Wilson's playing time increased 12% from the Week 1 game against Baltimore and he caught 8 passes for 102 yards and two TDs.

Rookie RB Breece Hall 19 (27%) scored his first career touchdown in the NFL and led the team with 50 yards rushing. TE Jeremy Ruckert 18 (26%) played his first career snaps and TE Kenny Yeboah 2 (3%) played for the first time this season after being elevated from the practice squad.