Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

Sep 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

The Jets lost to the Ravens, 24-9, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at how play time was distributed based on the snap count.

OFFENSE
The Jets had 28 more snaps on offense snaps than Baltimore and six players played all 84 – QB Joe Flacco, LT George Fant, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker and rookie RT Max Mitchell. Mitchell was elevated to starter after veteran LT Duane Brown sustained a shoulder injury and was placed on IR last week.

TE Tyler Conklin 77 (92%) and Elijah Moore 75 (89%) were the only others to play more than 60 snaps. Conklin caught 4 passes for 14 yards including the lone Jets' touchdown score, in the fourth quarter, and Moore had 5 catches for 49 yards.

Veterans WR Corey Davis 57 (68%) was next and led the receivers with 77 yards on 6 catches. RB Michael Carter 50 (60%) led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 60 yards and WR Braxton Berrios 39 (46%) also saw notable playing time catching 5 passes for 37.

Rookies RB Breece Hall 38 (45%) and WR Garrett Wilson 41 (49%) made their first career regular-season NFL appearances. Hall ran for 23 yards on 6 attempts and Wilson saw notably more action in the second half, catching 3 for 43 yards after having 1 for 9 in the first half. TE C.J. Uzomah 23 (27%), and WR Jeff Smith and TE Lawrence Cager each took 10 (12%) snap to round out the offense.

DEFENSE
Four Green & White defenders took all 56 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Lamarcus Joyner. Reed was targeted 5 times, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and led the defense with an interception and a forced fumble.

LB Quincy Williams 51 (91%), who finished second behind Mosley (7) in tackles with 6, and S Jordan Whitehead 55 (98%) were the only other players to play more than 50 snaps. Free agent signing LB Kwon Alexander 37 (66%) had three tackles in his debut.

DL Quinnen Williams 36 (54%) led the nine defensive linemen that saw action, followed by Sheldon Rankins 30 (54%), Carl Lawson 29 (52%), John Franklin-Myers 28 (50%), Solomon Thomas 20 (36%), Jacob Martin 19 (34%) and Nathan Shepherd 19 (34%). Rookies DL Micheal Clemons 24 (43%) and DE Jermaine Johnson 19 (34%) played for the first time in the regular season. Johnson split a sack with Martin for his first career NFL QB takedown.

Other than Reed and Gardner, Michael Carter II 18 (32%) played the nickel and Bryce Hall 5 (9%) and Brandin Echols 1 (2%) saw little time. Rookie Tony Adams took 1 snap (2%).

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Ravens | Week 1

See the best images from the opening game of the 2022 season at MetLife Stadium.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Captain Justin Hardee, Jamien Sherwood and Jacob Martin led the special-teams unit with 22 snaps (81%), followed by Marcell Harris and Ashtyn Davis 18 (67%). P Braden Mann had 6 punts for an average of 42.2 yards and a long of 50. K Greg Zuerlein made one and missed on of his two field-goal attempts, and missed his only extra point. Berrios returned 2 punts for 30 yards, had 2 kickoff returns for 48 yards and fair caught 4 others.

