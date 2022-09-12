Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

OFFENSE

The Jets had 28 more snaps on offense snaps than Baltimore and six players played all 84 – QB Joe Flacco, LT George Fant, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker and rookie RT Max Mitchell. Mitchell was elevated to starter after veteran LT Duane Brown sustained a shoulder injury and was placed on IR last week.

TE Tyler Conklin 77 (92%) and Elijah Moore 75 (89%) were the only others to play more than 60 snaps. Conklin caught 4 passes for 14 yards including the lone Jets' touchdown score, in the fourth quarter, and Moore had 5 catches for 49 yards.

Veterans WR Corey Davis 57 (68%) was next and led the receivers with 77 yards on 6 catches. RB Michael Carter 50 (60%) led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 60 yards and WR Braxton Berrios 39 (46%) also saw notable playing time catching 5 passes for 37.