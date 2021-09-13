Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2021 Season Opener at the Panthers?

The Jets lost to the Panthers, 19-14, in Carolina on Sunday, starting the season 0-1. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 65 snaps: QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and T George Fant. Fant, who started at RT, moved to LT after Mekhi Becton exited the game with a knee injury. Becton took 48 snaps (74%) before his right leg was rolled up on. Morgan Moses played the remaining 17 snaps (26%) at RT after Fant moved across the line.
Corey Davis led the wideouts with 58 snaps (89%) and in receiving yards with 97. He also scored both of the team's touchdowns. Rookie Elijah Moore was next with 56 (86%) followed by Braxton Berrios 37 (57%), Jeff Smith 9 (14%) and Denzel Mims 3 (5%).
At tight end, Tyler Kroft took the most snaps with 43 (66%), followed by Ryan Griffin 31 (48%). They each had 3 receptions. Trevon Wesco, who lines up at fullback, rounded out the group with 20 snaps (31%).
Ty Johnson led the Green & White's running-back-by-committee approach with 35 snaps (54%), followed by Tevin Coleman 17 (26%) and Michael Carter 16 (25%). They combined for 45 yards on 17 carries (2.6 avg) and Coleman had the most rushes -- 9.
DEFENSE
S Marcus Maye and CB Bryce Hall were the only two defenders to take all 64 snaps. LB C.J. Mosley, playing in his first game since 2019, was next with 60 snaps (94%).
Fellow LB Del'Shawn Phillips, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, led the Jets with 9 tackles against the Panthers and took the fourth-most snaps with 57 (89%). Rookie Jamien Sherwood took 3 snaps (5%) before leaving the game with a foot injury. Fellow rookie Hamsah Nasirildeen rounded out the LBs with 31 snaps (48%).
After Hall at CB, rookie Brandin Echols received the nod and took 46 snaps (72%). Michael Carter II was next with 35 (55%), followed by Javelin Guidry 22 (34%).
Starting S Lamarcus Joyner took 9 snaps (14%) before exiting with an elbow injury. Sheldrick Redwine stepped in for Joyner before Adrian Colbert, another practice-squad elevation, replaced Redwine. Redwine took 21 snaps (33%) and Colbert took 34 (53%).
John Franklin-Myers, who had 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 2 QB hits, paced the D-line with 44 snaps (69%). Quinnen Williams, who had 2 QB hits, was next with 39 snaps (61%), followed by Bryce Huff, Folorunso Fatukasi and Shaq Lawson, who all took 34 snaps (53%). Sheldon Rankins 31 (48%), Nathan Shepherd 23 (36%) and Tim Ward 17 (27%) rounded out the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee led special teams with 23 snaps (82%) and had 1 tackle. Phillips was next with 22 (79%), followed by Colbert and Nasirildeen, who each took 20 snaps (71%). K Matt Ammendola, who didn't have any field-goal tries, took over punting once Braden Mann left the game early with a left-knee injury, and had 6 punts for 291 yards (48.5 avg) including a long of 65. He twice pinned the Panthers inside their own 20-yard line.