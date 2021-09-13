Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2021 Season Opener at the Panthers?

The Jets lost to the Panthers, 19-14, in Carolina on Sunday, starting the season 0-1. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 65 snaps: QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and T George Fant. Fant, who started at RT, moved to LT after Mekhi Becton exited the game with a knee injury. Becton took 48 snaps (74%) before his right leg was rolled up on. Morgan Moses played the remaining 17 snaps (26%) at RT after Fant moved across the line.

Corey Davis led the wideouts with 58 snaps (89%) and in receiving yards with 97. He also scored both of the team's touchdowns. Rookie Elijah Moore was next with 56 (86%) followed by Braxton Berrios 37 (57%), Jeff Smith 9 (14%) and Denzel Mims 3 (5%).

At tight end, Tyler Kroft took the most snaps with 43 (66%), followed by Ryan Griffin 31 (48%). They each had 3 receptions. Trevon Wesco, who lines up at fullback, rounded out the group with 20 snaps (31%).