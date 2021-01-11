Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2020 Season?

Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed for the Jets in the 2020 season.

OFFENSE

C Connor McGovern took the most snaps on offense with 969 (98%) ,followed by RT George Fant 829 (83.8%) and RG Greg Van Roten 752 (76%). Rookie LT Mekhi Becton took the fifth-most snaps with 691 (69.9%). Pat Elflein, who started six games after he was claimed midseason, took 367 snaps (37.1%). Josh Andrews took 311 snaps (31.5%), Conor McDermott 247 (25%) and Chuma Edoga 235 (23.8%).

QB Sam Darnold took 739 snaps (74.7%), which was the fourth-most on the team. Joe Flacco, who started four games in the 2020 season, took 250 (25.3%). Breshad Perriman led the WRs with 651 snaps (65.8%) ,followed by Jamison Crowder 593 (60%), Denzel Mims 439 (44.4%), Jeff Smith 318 (32.2%) and Braxton Berrios 290 (29.3%).

At TE, Chris Herndon received the most snaps with 675 (68.3%). Ryan Griffin was next with 391 (39.5%), followed by Trevon Wesco 146 (14.8%) and Daniel Brown 28 (2.8%).