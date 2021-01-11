Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2020 Season?

Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed for the Jets in the 2020 season.
OFFENSE
C Connor McGovern took the most snaps on offense with 969 (98%) ,followed by RT George Fant 829 (83.8%) and RG Greg Van Roten 752 (76%). Rookie LT Mekhi Becton took the fifth-most snaps with 691 (69.9%). Pat Elflein, who started six games after he was claimed midseason, took 367 snaps (37.1%). Josh Andrews took 311 snaps (31.5%), Conor McDermott 247 (25%) and Chuma Edoga 235 (23.8%).
QB Sam Darnold took 739 snaps (74.7%), which was the fourth-most on the team. Joe Flacco, who started four games in the 2020 season, took 250 (25.3%). Breshad Perriman led the WRs with 651 snaps (65.8%) ,followed by Jamison Crowder 593 (60%), Denzel Mims 439 (44.4%), Jeff Smith 318 (32.2%) and Braxton Berrios 290 (29.3%).
At TE, Chris Herndon received the most snaps with 675 (68.3%). Ryan Griffin was next with 391 (39.5%), followed by Trevon Wesco 146 (14.8%) and Daniel Brown 28 (2.8%).
Frank Gore led the RBs with 380 snaps (38.4%) and led the team in rushing en route to becoming the third player in NFL history to reach 16,000 rushing yards. Rookie La'Mical Perine was next with 200 snaps (20.2%), followed by Ty Johnson 169 (17.1%) and Josh Adams 75 (7.6%).
See the Top Black & White Photos Captured During 2020
Advertising
DEFENSE
Team MVP and captain Marcus Maye led the defense with 1,137 snaps (99.9%). LB Neville Hewitt was right behind him with 1,130 (99.3%). Tarell Basham was third in snaps with 734 (64.5%).
Quinnen Williams, who led the team in multiple defensive categories including sacks (7), led the defensive line in playing time with 587 snaps (51.6%). Henry Anderson was next with 549 (48.2%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 507 (44.6%), John Franklin-Myers 500 (43.9%), Nathan Shepherd 335 (29.4%) and Bryce Huff 295 (25.9%).
After Hewitt and Basham, Jordan Jenkins led the LBs with 529 snaps (46.5%), followed by Harvey Langi 513 (45%), Frankie Luvu 258 (22.7%) and Bryce Hager 137 (12%).
The Jets had a lot of moving parts in the secondary and after Maye, CB Bless Austin led the group with 681 snaps (59.8%). Rookie Bryce Hall, who missed the first eight games of the season, was next with 547 snaps (48.1%), followed by CB Brian Poole 483 (42.4%), undrafted rookie CB Lamar Jackson 453 (39.8), S Bradley McDougald 432 (38%), CB Arthur Maulet 404 (35.5%), rookie S Ashtyn Davis 402 (35.3%), S Matthias Farley 200 (17.6%) and undrafted CB Javelin Guidry 171 (15%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brown 334 (76%) and Farley 313 (71.6%) were the only two players to receive at least 300 snaps on special teams. Langi 41 (55.2%), Luvu 238 (54.5%) and Griffin 208 (47.6%) were the only other players to receive at least 200 snaps. Rookie P Braden Mann took 165 snaps (37.7%) and had 82 punts for 3,598 yards (43.9 avg) and a long of 60 yards.