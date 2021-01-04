Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Season Finale vs. Patriots?

The Jets fell to the Patriots, 28-14, in New England on Sunday, finishing the season 2-14. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 63 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. LT Mekhi Becton played 36 snaps (57%) before he left with an ankle injury. Conor McDermott played the other 27 snaps (41%).
Breshad Perriman led the WRs with 56 snaps (89%) and led the team with 84 yards on 3 receptions. Jamison Crowder was next with 42 (67%), followed by Vyncint Smith 29 (46%), Denzel Mims 18 (29%), Jeff Smith 12 (19%) and Braxton Berrios 11 (17%). Mims left the game with a concussion and J. Smith left with a shoulder injury.
Without Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson led the RBs with 34 snaps (54%). He and Josh Adams (24, 38%) each had 11 carries and combined for 92 yards (4.2 avg).
Chris Herndon led the TEs with 47 snaps (75%) and led the team with 7 catches. Ryan Griffin 26 (41%) was next followed by Trevon Wesco 13 (21%) and Dan Brown 3 (5%).
DEFENSE
Three Jets played all 65 snaps on defense: S Marcus Maye, who led the team with 10 tackles, CB Bryce Hall and CB Lamar Jackson. LB Bryce Hager (64, 98%), DB Arthur Maulet (60, 92%) and LB Neville Hewitt (59, 91%) were the only other Jets to play more than 90% of the snaps.
Henry Anderson led the defensive line with 49 snaps (75%), followed by Nathan Shepherd 46 (71%), Folorunso Fatukasi 45 (69%), John Franklin-Myers 31 (48%), Bryce Huff 18 (28%) and Tanzel Smart 8 (12%).
After Hewitt and Hager, Tarell Basham led the LBs with 47 snaps (72%), followed by Frankie Luvu 42 (65%), who had his second sack in as many weeks.
Matthias Farley 46 (71%) and Javelin Guidry 5 (8%) rounded out the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brown and Luvu led special teams with 18 snaps (72%). Corey Ballentine, J.T. Hassell and Vyncint Smith each took 13 snaps (52%). P Braden Mann had 5 punts for 187 yards (37.4) with a long of 52 and one inside the 20. Ballentine had 2 returns for 42 yards (21-yard avg).