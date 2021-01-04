Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Season Finale vs. Patriots?

The Jets fell to the Patriots, 28-14, in New England on Sunday, finishing the season 2-14. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 63 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. LT Mekhi Becton played 36 snaps (57%) before he left with an ankle injury. Conor McDermott played the other 27 snaps (41%).

Breshad Perriman led the WRs with 56 snaps (89%) and led the team with 84 yards on 3 receptions. Jamison Crowder was next with 42 (67%), followed by Vyncint Smith 29 (46%), Denzel Mims 18 (29%), Jeff Smith 12 (19%) and Braxton Berrios 11 (17%). Mims left the game with a concussion and J. Smith left with a shoulder injury.

Without Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson led the RBs with 34 snaps (54%). He and Josh Adams (24, 38%) each had 11 carries and combined for 92 yards (4.2 avg).