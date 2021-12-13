Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Saints?

The Jets (3-10) lost to the Saints, 30-9, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
The Jets had six players take all 66 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and RT Morgan Moses. WR Jamison Crowder 60 (91%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps. OL Dan Feeney 6 (9%) checked in as an eligible receiver.
With WRs Corey Davis and Elijah Moore on injured reserve, Keelan Cole 55 (83%) was next among the wideouts, followed by D.J. Montgomery 39 (59%), who made his NFL debut; Braxton Berrios 27 (41%), who led the team with 6 receptions and 52 yards; Denzel Mims 22 (33%); and Vyncint Smith 11 (17%).
Without Tevin Coleman in the lineup and Michael Carter still sidelined, Ty Johnson 48 (73%) led the group in snaps, but La'Mical Perine 17 (26%) took the most carries with 7 and had the most rushing yards among the backs with 28. Austin Walter was active but did not play due to a non-Covid illness.
Ryan Griffin 36 (55%) led the tight ends and is still the only target on the Jets to have a reception in each game this season. Dan Brown 9 (14%) was the only other tight end to see the field on offense.
DEFENSE
C.J. Mosley was the only defender to take all 70 snaps and he led the team with 17 tackles, his seventh 10+ tackle game this season. All four starters in the secondary – CB Bryce Hall, CB Brandin Echols, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, S Ashtyn Davis and S Elijah Riley – each took 68 snaps (97%). LB Quincy Williams 64 (91%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps.
CB Javelin Guidry 46 (66%), who started at nickel for the injured Michael Carter II, S Sharrod Neasman 3 (4%) and CB Rachad Wildgoose 1 (1%), who made his NFL debut, were the only other players to take snaps in the secondary. Jarrad Davis 24 (34%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 2 (3%) rounded out the linebackers.
John Franklin-Myers led the defensive line with 47 snaps (66%), followed by Shaq Lawson 44 (64%), Sheldon Rankins 39 (56%), Folorunso Fatukasi 37 (53%) and Kyle Phillips 35 (50%), who had his first sack since 2019. Quinnen Williams 35 (50%) left the game in the third quarter because of a shoulder injury but returned. Nathan Shepherd 31 (44%) and Tim Ward 20 (29%) rounded out the group
See Best Images from the Game at MetLife Stadium
SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee, playing against his former team, Neasman and Phillips led the special-teams unit with 26 snaps (87%), followed by Brown 23 (77%). Both LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and FB Nick Bawden took 20 snaps (67%). P Braden Mann had his best outing of the season, averaging 52.2 yards per punt including a long of 60. K Eddy Piñeiro converted all three of his field-goal attempts in his Jets debut. Berrios continued to put up solid numbers at both return spots, averaging 27.8 yards per kick return (long of 42) and 14.7 per punt (long of 28).