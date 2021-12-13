Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Saints?

OFFENSE

The Jets had six players take all 66 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and RT Morgan Moses. WR Jamison Crowder 60 (91%) was the only other player to take more than 60 snaps. OL Dan Feeney 6 (9%) checked in as an eligible receiver.

With WRs Corey Davis and Elijah Moore on injured reserve, Keelan Cole 55 (83%) was next among the wideouts, followed by D.J. Montgomery 39 (59%), who made his NFL debut; Braxton Berrios 27 (41%), who led the team with 6 receptions and 52 yards; Denzel Mims 22 (33%); and Vyncint Smith 11 (17%).

Without Tevin Coleman in the lineup and Michael Carter still sidelined, Ty Johnson 48 (73%) led the group in snaps, but La'Mical Perine 17 (26%) took the most carries with 7 and had the most rushing yards among the backs with 28. Austin Walter was active but did not play due to a non-Covid illness.