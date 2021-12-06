Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Eagles?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Logged Most Playing Time

Dec 06, 2021
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (3-9) lost to the Eagles, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 59 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern and RT Morgan Moses. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took 33 snaps (56%) before sustaining an ankle injury. Greg Van Roten, who started the first nine games of the season at right guard, took the remaining 26 (44%). Dan Feeney checked in as an eligible lineman on 5 plays (8%).

WR Elijah Moore 51 (86%) was the only other player to take more than 50 snaps. He led the offense with 6 catches, 77 yards and he also scored his fifth touchdown in as many games. Jamison Crowder 46 (78%) was next, followed by Corey Davis 25 (42%), who re-aggravated his groin injury; Denzel Mims 21 (36%); Braxton Berrios 19 (32%); and Jeff Smith 15 (25%).

Ty Johnson 28 (47%) led the running backs even though Tevin Coleman 23 (39%) led the group with 11 rushes and 58 yards. Austin Walter 8 (14%) rounded out the unit and FB Nick Bawden appeared in 6 plays (10%). 

Ryan Griffin 32 (54%) once again led the tight ends and scored his first touchdown of the season. Rookie Kenny Yeboah 14 (24%) saw his first action on offense in his fifth NFL game -- he's been limited to special-teams snaps until Sunday. Dan Brown took 2 snaps (3%) in his first game back with the Green & White after joining the practice squad on Nov. 30.

DEFENSE
Four Green & White defenders took all 71 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, S Ashtyn Davis, and CBs Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry. LB Quincy Williams 68 (96%), who tied with Mosley for a team-leading 13 tackles, and former Eagles S Elijah Riley 63 (89%) were the only other players to take more than 60 snaps. Riley had the team's only sack of the day, which was his first in the NFL.

Michael Carter II 40 (56%) started at nickel but sustained a head injury and fellow rookie Isaiah Dunn 28 (39%) took the remaining snaps, with Guidry shifting inside to nickel. Sharrod Neasman and Jason Pinnock rounded out the secondary with 4 snaps each (6%). 

Other than Mosley and Williams, Jarrad Davis 6 (8%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps on defense.

Quinnen Williams 49 (69%) led the defensive line, followed by John Franklin-Myers 45 (63%). Folorunso Fatukasi and Shaq Lawson each took 42 snaps (59%). Ronnie Blair 32 (45%) was next, followed by Kyle Phillips 31 (44%), Nathan Shepherd 24 (34%) and rookie Jonathan Marshall 19 (27%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee, Del'Shawn Phillips and Neasman led the special-teams unit with 22 snaps (92%), followed by Brown 17 (71%). Hamsah Nasirildeen and Bawden each had 15 snaps (62%). K Alex Kessman missed both extra-point attempts in his first game with the Jets and P Braden Mann had 2 punts for 78 yards. Berrios opened the game with a 79-yard kickoff return and had a fair catch on his only punt return.

