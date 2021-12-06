Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Eagles?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 59 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern and RT Morgan Moses. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took 33 snaps (56%) before sustaining an ankle injury. Greg Van Roten, who started the first nine games of the season at right guard, took the remaining 26 (44%). Dan Feeney checked in as an eligible lineman on 5 plays (8%).

WR Elijah Moore 51 (86%) was the only other player to take more than 50 snaps. He led the offense with 6 catches, 77 yards and he also scored his fifth touchdown in as many games. Jamison Crowder 46 (78%) was next, followed by Corey Davis 25 (42%), who re-aggravated his groin injury; Denzel Mims 21 (36%); Braxton Berrios 19 (32%); and Jeff Smith 15 (25%).

Ty Johnson 28 (47%) led the running backs even though Tevin Coleman 23 (39%) led the group with 11 rushes and 58 yards. Austin Walter 8 (14%) rounded out the unit and FB Nick Bawden appeared in 6 plays (10%).