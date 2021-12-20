Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

DEFENSE

LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender to play all 71 snaps on defense. CB Bryce Hall, who had 3 pass defenses against the Dolphins; and S Ashtyn Davis, who had his second interception on the season, each took 69 snaps (97%).

In the secondary, Brandin Echols 67 (94%) also had 3 pass defenses and his first career interception, which was a pick-six that tied the game late in the fourth quarter. CB Michael Carter II 62 (87%) started at nickel after missing the Week 14 game against the Saints because of a concussion. S Elijah Riley 32 (45%) started the game but was stretchered off after a scary collision and Sharrod Neasman 38 (54%) took his place. Javelin Guidry 12 (17%) and Jason Pinnock 1 (1%) rounded out the group.

After Mosley at LB, Quincy Williams 66 (93%) was next and had double-digit tackles with 11. Jarrad Davis 4 (6%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 2 (3%) were the other two 'backers to take snaps.