Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Miami

Dec 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

snap-count-dolphins-E_SS2_1527

The Jets (3-11) lost the Dolphins (7-7), 31-24, in South Florida on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 57 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson; LT Conor McDermott, who started for the injured George Fant (knee); C Connor McGovern; RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; and RT Morgan Moses. Rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker played 55 snaps (96%) and was spelled by Dan Feeney 2 (4%). WR Jamison Crowder 51 (89%) was the only other player to take more than 50 snaps.

After Crowder, Keelan Cole 43 (75%) was next, followed by Denzel Mims 23 (40%), Braxton Berrios 19 (33%) and Vyncint Smith 18 (32%), who was elevated from the practice squad for a second straight game. 

With Michael Carter back in the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury, he led the running backs with 31 snaps (54%), but Tevin Coleman 21 (37%) led the team with 50 rushing yards on 8 attempts. Austin Walter 6 (11%) rounded out the group. 

Tyler Kroft, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, led the tight ends with 36 snaps (63%). Ryan Griffin 23 (40%) and Trevon Wesco 14 (25%) were the only other tight ends to take snaps.

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender to play all 71 snaps on defense. CB Bryce Hall, who had 3 pass defenses against the Dolphins; and S Ashtyn Davis, who had his second interception on the season, each took 69 snaps (97%). 

In the secondary, Brandin Echols 67 (94%) also had 3 pass defenses and his first career interception, which was a pick-six that tied the game late in the fourth quarter. CB Michael Carter II 62 (87%) started at nickel after missing the Week 14 game against the Saints because of a concussion. S Elijah Riley 32 (45%) started the game but was stretchered off after a scary collision and Sharrod Neasman 38 (54%) took his place. Javelin Guidry 12 (17%) and Jason Pinnock 1 (1%) rounded out the group. 

After Mosley at LB, Quincy Williams 66 (93%) was next and had double-digit tackles with 11. Jarrad Davis 4 (6%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 2 (3%) were the other two 'backers to take snaps.

Sheldon Rankins led the defensive line with 47 snaps (66%), followed by Nathan Shepherd 42 (59%), John Franklin-Myers 41 (58%), Ronnie Blair 40 (56%), Kyle Phillips 38 (54%), Bryce Huff 29 (41%), who returned to the lineup after missing six games, and Jonathan Marshall 29 (41%). Quinnen Williams took 22 snaps (31%) before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Without Justin Hardee in the lineup (reserve/COVID-19 list), Phillips and Neasman led the special-teams unit with 25 snaps (83%). TE Dan Brown 24 (80%) and FB Nick Bawden 20 (67%) were next. K Eddy Piñeiro made his only field-goal attempt and all three extra points in his return to Florida, where he grew up and attended the University of Florida. Braden Mann averaged 46.5 yards per punt on 6 kicks and pinned the Dolphins inside their 20-yard line three times. He had a long kick of 63 yards.

