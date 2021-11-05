Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Colts?

Five Jets on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Indianapolis 

Nov 05, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets lost to the Colts, 45-30, in Indianapolis on Thursday, falling to 2-6. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 77 snaps on offense -- LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.

QB Josh Johnson, who came in relief of Mike White, took 63 snaps (82%) while White took 14 (18%). WR Jamison Crowder 61 (79%) was the only other receiver with more than 60 snaps.

After Crowder, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, who had two receiving touchdowns and a career-high 7 catches for 84 yards, were next with 46 (60%). Keelan Cole 38 (49%) had 66 yards on a season-high 5 receptions. Jeff Smith 22 (29%) and Braxton Berrios 16 (21%) rounded out the wideouts.

Ryan Griffin led the tight ends, appearing in 48 snaps (62%) and had his first touchdown reception of the season. Trevon Wesco and Tyler Kroft, who exited the game with a chest injury, each took 15 snaps (19%).

Michael Carter led the RBs with 45 snaps (58%). Ty Johnson 32 (42%) was the only other back to play and had his second receiving touchdown in as many weeks.

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley and CBs Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols each played all 62 defensive snaps. S Ashtyn Davis, who had 10 tackles, took 61 (98%).

Along the defensive line, Shaq Lawson 47 (76%) led the group followed by Quinnen Williams 42 (68%), John Franklin-Myers 41 (66%), Folorunso Fatukasi 36 (58%), Sheldon Rankins 29 (47%), Jabari Zuniga 22 (35%), Nathan Shepherd 17 (27%) and Tim Ward 14 (23%).

After Mosley, Jarrad Davis led the 'backers with 45 snaps (73%). Quincy Williams 15 (24%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 9 (15%) were the only other two linebackers who saw playing time on defense.

Marcus Maye 41 (66%) started alongside Davis but exited the game with an Achilles injury and was replaced by Sharrod Neasman 20 (32%).

Michael Carter II 46 (74%), Javelin Guidry 9 (15%) and Jason Pinnock 2 (3%) were the only other CBs to take snaps other than Hall and Echols.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Phillips led the unit with 26 snaps (87%). Hamsah Nasirildeen, who was activated off injured reserve Thursday afternoon, and Quincy Williams were next with 18 (60%). K Matt Ammendola made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra points while P Thomas Morstead had 3 punts for 152 yards (52.0 avg).

