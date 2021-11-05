Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Colts?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 77 snaps on offense -- LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.

QB Josh Johnson, who came in relief of Mike White, took 63 snaps (82%) while White took 14 (18%). WR Jamison Crowder 61 (79%) was the only other receiver with more than 60 snaps.

After Crowder, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, who had two receiving touchdowns and a career-high 7 catches for 84 yards, were next with 46 (60%). Keelan Cole 38 (49%) had 66 yards on a season-high 5 receptions. Jeff Smith 22 (29%) and Braxton Berrios 16 (21%) rounded out the wideouts.

Ryan Griffin led the tight ends, appearing in 48 snaps (62%) and had his first touchdown reception of the season. Trevon Wesco and Tyler Kroft, who exited the game with a chest injury, each took 15 snaps (19%).