Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Buffalo

Nov 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (2-7) lost to the Bills, 45-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, falling to 2-7. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets took all 77 snaps Sunday – LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses. QB Mike White took 71 snaps (92%), Joe Flacco took the remaining 6 (8%).

After a two-game hiatus with a hip injury, WR Corey Davis returned to the lineup and led the wideouts with 65 snaps (84%). He also led the team with 5 catches for 93 yards. Jamison Crowder was next with 64 (83%), followed by Elijah Moore 43 (56%), who caught his fourth touchdown in as many games, Keelan Cole 32 (42%), Braxton Berrios 22 (29%) and Jeff Smith 10 (13%).

Rookie RB Michael Carter led the group with 40 snaps (52%) and 39 rushing yards. Ty Johnson was next 25 (32%) and Tevin Coleman took 17 snaps (22%) in his return, while rushing for 29 yards on 4 attempts (7.3 avg). 

Ryan Griffin led the tight ends with 55 snaps (71%), followed by Trevon Wesco 8 (10%).

FB Nick Bawden, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, made his Jets debut 2 (3%).

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender who took all 58 snaps. CB Bryce Hall and S Ashtyn Davis, who forced his third fumble in two games, each took 55 snaps (95%). S Jarrod Wilson and LB Jarrad Davis were the only other defenders who took at least 40 snaps, each  with 42 (72%).

Del'Shawn Phillips 24 (41%) and Quincy Williams 16 (28%) were the only other linebackers to take snaps on defense.

At CB, Michael Carter II 34 (59%), who had a fumble recovery, was next, followed by both Javelin Guidry and Brandin Echols 29 (50%). Echols sustained a quad injury and Guidry took his place in the lineup. Isaiah Dunn 1 (2%) rounded out the group and had a pass defense that led to S Sharrod Neasman's 17 (29%) first career interception.

Along the defensive line, Shaq Lawson 36 (62%) led the group and split a sack with Quinnen Williams 32 (55%). Folorunso Fatukasi and John-Franklin Myers each took 34 snaps (59%), Sheldon Rankins took 32 (55%) and Ronnie Blair took 30 snaps (52%) in his first regular-season game since 2019. Nathan Shepherd 22 (38%) and undrafted rookie Hamilcar Rashed 16 (28%). Rashed made his NFL debut.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Phillips led the unit with 24 snaps (89%), followed by both LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and Bawden 17 (63%). P Braden Mann had 3 punts for 135 yards (44 yard avg) in his first game back since the season opener at Carolina and pinned one punt inside the 20-yard line. K Matt Ammendola made his only field-goal attempt (48 yards) and both of his extra points.

