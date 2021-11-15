Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills?

DEFENSE

LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender who took all 58 snaps. CB Bryce Hall and S Ashtyn Davis, who forced his third fumble in two games, each took 55 snaps (95%). S Jarrod Wilson and LB Jarrad Davis were the only other defenders who took at least 40 snaps, each with 42 (72%).

Del'Shawn Phillips 24 (41%) and Quincy Williams 16 (28%) were the only other linebackers to take snaps on defense.

At CB, Michael Carter II 34 (59%), who had a fumble recovery, was next, followed by both Javelin Guidry and Brandin Echols 29 (50%). Echols sustained a quad injury and Guidry took his place in the lineup. Isaiah Dunn 1 (2%) rounded out the group and had a pass defense that led to S Sharrod Neasman's 17 (29%) first career interception.