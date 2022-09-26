Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 78 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, RT Max Mitchell, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern and LG Laken Tomlinson. LT George Fant 43 (55%) exited the game with a knee injury and T Conor McDermott 35 (45%) finished the game.

Wide receivers Elijah Moore 73 (94%) and Corey Davis 68 (87%) were the only other players on offense above 80%, followed by TE Tyler Conklin 62 (79%), who led the team with 8 catches for 84 yards.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 49 (63%) left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury, but returned and finished with 6 catches for 60 yards. WR Braxton Berrios 24 (31%) played his second-most snaps this season.