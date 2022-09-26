Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

Sep 26, 2022 at 11:45 AM
The Jets (1-2) lost to the Bengals (1-2), 27-12, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here is a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 78 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, RT Max Mitchell, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern and LG Laken Tomlinson. LT George Fant 43 (55%) exited the game with a knee injury and T Conor McDermott 35 (45%) finished the game.

Wide receivers Elijah Moore 73 (94%) and Corey Davis 68 (87%) were the only other players on offense above 80%, followed by TE Tyler Conklin 62 (79%), who led the team with 8 catches for 84 yards.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 49 (63%) left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury, but returned and finished with 6 catches for 60 yards. WR Braxton Berrios 24 (31%) played his second-most snaps this season.

Running backs Breece Hall 40 (51%) and Michael Carter 38 (49%) each carried for 39 yards. Against his former team, TEC.J. Uzomah returned from a hamstring injury to play 27 snaps (35%). WR Jeff Smith 8 (10%) and RB Ty Johnson 1 (1%) were the only other skill position players to take snaps.

DEFENSE
The Jets had four players take all 68 defensive snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, S Lamarcus Joyner, and CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Safety Jordan Whitehead 67 (99%) missed 1 snap and LB Quincy Williams took 47 snaps (69%) before sustaining an ankle injury. LB Marcell Harris 15 (22%) stepped in for Quincy Williams and made 3 tackles.

Nickel Michael Carter II 47 (69%), DL Quinnen Williams 46 (68%) and DL Carl Lawson 45 (66%) were the only others to take more than 40 defensive snaps. DL Sheldon Rankins 38 (56%) led the D-linemen with 7 tackles including a sack and tackle for loss.

The Green & White deployed nine D-Linemen including John Franklin-Myers 36 (53%), Jacob Martin 23 (34%), Solomon Thomas 23 (34%), and Nathan Shepherd 22 (32%). Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson 20 (29%) had 4 tackles and rookie DL Micheal Clemons 19 (28%) had 3.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander 25 (37%), CB Brandin Echols 2 (3%) and S Will Parks 1 (1%) rounded out the defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein was a perfect 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts connecting from 52, 50, 43, and 40 yards. P Braden Mann hit three punts for an average of 48.7 yards and landed one inside the 20. Berrios returned one punt for 10 yards and a kickoff for 20.

Justin Hardee 22 (85%), Jamien Sherwood 22 (85%), Jermaine  Johnson 18 (69%) and Clemons 17 (65%) led special teams in snaps. Ashtyn Davis 16 (62%) and Echols 15 (58%) each registered a tackle on coverage.

