Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps Against the Patriots in the Home Opener at MetLife Stadium?

Zach Wilson, Starting O-Line; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss 

Sep 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets lost to the Patriots, 25-6, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, starting the season 0-2. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 73 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.

Elijah Moore led the wideouts with 57 snaps (78%) and finished second on the team in both receptions (4) and receiving yards (47). Corey Davis, who was held to 2 catches for 8 yards, was next with 53 snaps (73%), followed by Braxton Berrios 43 (59%), who led the team with 7 receptions and 73 yards. Jeff Smith 20 (27%) and Keelan Cole 16 (22%), making his Jets debut, rounded out the WRs.

At RB, Ty Johnson got the start and he and rookie RB Michael Carter each took 33 snaps (45%), followed by Tevin Coleman 7 (10%). Johnson's 12 carries were the most among the group, but Carter had the most yards (59). The three combined for 133 yards on 28 carries (4.8 avg).

All four of the tight ends received playing time and Tyler Kroft paced the group with 55 snaps (75%), followed by Ryan Griffin 45 (62%), Trevon Wesco 2 (3%) and Dan Brown 1 (1%).

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 10 tackles, and S Marcus Maye were the only two Jets defenders to play all 58 snaps. S Adrian Colbert, who was elevated from the team's practice squad on Saturday, and CB Bryce Hall were next with 56 snaps (97%). LB Quincy Williams, who had 5 tackles including a tackle for loss, was the only other player who took more than 50 snaps with 53 (91%).

John Franklin-Myers, who had his second sack in as many weeks, led all defensive linemen with 42 snaps (72%) ,followed by Quinnen Williams 39 (67%), Bryce Huff 30 (52%), Sheldon Rankins 30 (52%), Folorunso Fatukasi 29 (50%), Shaq Lawson 28 (48%), Nathan Shepherd 22 (38%) and Tim Ward 16 (28%). 

After Hall at CB, Michael Carter II, who was second on the team with 8 tackles including a TFL, was next with 41 snaps (71%). Brandin Echols was next with 40 (69%), followed by Javelin Guidry 21 (36%).

At LB after Mosley and Williams, Hamsah Nasirildeen 17 (29%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 2 (3%) rounded out the unit.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Phillips led special teams with 21 snaps (84%). Brown was next with 19 (72%), followed by Huff and Jarrod Wilson, who each took 14 snaps (56%). K Matt Ammendola connected on 2 of 3 field goals, making from 21 and 35 yards out, but missing on a 53-yard attempt that hit the upright. P Thomas Morstead, making his Jets debut, had one punt for 45 yards that was fair caught.

