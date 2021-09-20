Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps Against the Patriots in the Home Opener at MetLife Stadium?

The Jets lost to the Patriots, 25-6, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, starting the season 0-2. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Six Jets played all 73 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.

Elijah Moore led the wideouts with 57 snaps (78%) and finished second on the team in both receptions (4) and receiving yards (47). Corey Davis, who was held to 2 catches for 8 yards, was next with 53 snaps (73%), followed by Braxton Berrios 43 (59%), who led the team with 7 receptions and 73 yards. Jeff Smith 20 (27%) and Keelan Cole 16 (22%), making his Jets debut, rounded out the WRs.

At RB, Ty Johnson got the start and he and rookie RB Michael Carter each took 33 snaps (45%), followed by Tevin Coleman 7 (10%). Johnson's 12 carries were the most among the group, but Carter had the most yards (59). The three combined for 133 yards on 28 carries (4.8 avg).