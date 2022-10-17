Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

Oct 17, 2022 at 08:15 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS1_7483_1-mosley-thumb

The Jets (4-2) beat the Packers (3-3), 27-10, in Green Bay on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 55 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Alijah Vera-Tucker. WR Corey Davis 47 (85%) was the only other player to play more than 80% of the snaps and led the team with two receptions for 52 yards including a 41-yard catch that set up a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

Rookie RB Breece Hall 37 (67%) headed a dominant run game with 20 carries, 116 yards and a touchdown. RB Michael Carter 27 (49%) rushed six times for 41 yards.

Braxton Berrios 16 (29%), who took an end around for a 20-yard touchdown, Elijah Moore 32 (58%), Garrett Wilson 24 (44%) and Jeff Smith 8 (15%) rounded out the wideouts.

TE C.J. Uzomah played 40+ snaps for the second consecutive week and set a season-high with 43 (78%). Tyler Conklin 37 (67%) and Kenny Yeboah 4 (7%) were the only other tight ends to play on offense.

DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 73 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, S Lamarcus Joyner, S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed. Rookie CB Sauce Gardner 65 (89%) and nickel CB Michael Carter II 63 (86%) were the only others to play more than 60 snaps.

The Williams brothers led the Jets on defense. LB Quincy Williams 59 (81%) had a team-high 14 tackles and DL Quinnen Williams 49 (67%) had 2 sacks, 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. DL John Franklin-Myers 46 (63%) and DL Sheldon Rankins 44 (60%) each added a sack.

Carl Lawson 54 (74%), Bryce Huff 21 (29%), Solomon Thomas 19 (26%), Vinny Curry 17 (23%), Jacob Martin 13 (18%) and Micheal Clemons 9 (12%) also saw time on the defensive line.

LB Kwon Alexander 20 (27%), who had a fourth-down pass defense, CB Brandin Echols 12 (16%) and S Ashtyn Davis 1 (1%) rounded out the unit.

Game Gallery | Jets at Packers | Week 6

See the best images from the victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

E_SZ3_1298
1 / 63
E_SZ1_5671
2 / 63
E_SS1_7444
3 / 63
E_SZ3_0163
4 / 63
E_SZ3_0269
5 / 63
E_SZ3_0299
6 / 63
E_SS1_7453
7 / 63
E_SZ3_0217
8 / 63
E_SS1_7483
9 / 63
E_SZ3_0348
10 / 63
E_SZ3_0857
11 / 63
E_SZ3_0795
12 / 63
E_SZ3_0812
13 / 63
E_SZ3_0714
14 / 63
E_SZ3_0777
15 / 63
E_SZ3_0650
16 / 63
E_SZ3_0732
17 / 63
E_SZ3_0574
18 / 63
E_SZ3_0549
19 / 63
E_SZ3_0406
20 / 63
E_SZ3_0391
21 / 63
E_SZ3_0493
22 / 63
E_SZ3_0241
23 / 63
E_SZ1_4105
24 / 63
E_SZ3_1018
25 / 63
E_SZ1_4156
26 / 63
E_SZ3_1206
27 / 63
E_SZ3_1465
28 / 63
E_SS1_7506_1
29 / 63
E_SZ1_4426
30 / 63
E_SZ1_4715
31 / 63
E_SZ1_4630
32 / 63
E_SZ1_4645
33 / 63
E_SS1_7520_2
34 / 63
E_SZ1_4812
35 / 63
E_SS1_7543
36 / 63
E_SS1_7476_1
37 / 63
E_SS1_8566
38 / 63
E_SS1_8890_1
39 / 63
E_SS1_8388
40 / 63
E_SS1_8315
41 / 63
E_SS1_8638
42 / 63
E_SS1_8758
43 / 63
E_SZ3_2421
44 / 63
E_SZ2_3036
45 / 63
E_SZ2_3043
46 / 63
E_SZ2_3059
47 / 63
E_SZ2_3107
48 / 63
E_SZ2_3311
49 / 63
E_SZ2_3371
50 / 63
E_SZ2_3267
51 / 63
E_SZ1_5977
52 / 63
E_SZ1_5856
53 / 63
E_SZ1_5944
54 / 63
E_SZ1_6247
55 / 63
E_SZ3_2648
56 / 63
E_SZ3_2619
57 / 63
E_SZ2_3311
58 / 63
E_SZ1_6458
59 / 63
E_SZ1_6279
60 / 63
E_SZ1_6317
61 / 63
E_SZ1_6371
62 / 63
E_SZ1_6406
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
New York's special teams blocked a punt, returned it for a touchdown and blocked a field goal at Lambeau Field.

In the third quarter, DL Micheal Clemons 15 (52%) pushed through the Green Bay line to block Patrick O'Donnell's punt and S Will Parks 14 (48%) returned it for a 20-yard touchdown. Earlier in the game, DL Quinnen Williams 2 (7%) got his hand on K Mason Crosby's 47-yard field goal attempt, his first miss this season. It was the Jets' first blocked FG since 2018.

K Greg Zuerlein made a 32-yard field, missed a 53-yard attempt and was perfect on three extra points. P Braden Mann punted six times for an average of 44.7 yards and was blocked once. WR Braxton Berrios 8 (28%) returned three punts for 34 yards and one kickoff for 29 yards.

TE Kenny Yeboah 26 (90%), CB Justin Hardee 23 (79%) and S Ashtyn Davis 23 (79%) led special teams in snaps.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Sees Bump in Playing Time and Production

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Buffalo

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Win vs. Jaguars?

Four Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Jacksonville

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Miami

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Saints?

Six on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time

Advertising