Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

The Jets (4-2) beat the Packers (3-3), 27-10, in Green Bay on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 55 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Alijah Vera-Tucker. WR Corey Davis 47 (85%) was the only other player to play more than 80% of the snaps and led the team with two receptions for 52 yards including a 41-yard catch that set up a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.
Rookie RB Breece Hall 37 (67%) headed a dominant run game with 20 carries, 116 yards and a touchdown. RB Michael Carter 27 (49%) rushed six times for 41 yards.
Braxton Berrios 16 (29%), who took an end around for a 20-yard touchdown, Elijah Moore 32 (58%), Garrett Wilson 24 (44%) and Jeff Smith 8 (15%) rounded out the wideouts.
TE C.J. Uzomah played 40+ snaps for the second consecutive week and set a season-high with 43 (78%). Tyler Conklin 37 (67%) and Kenny Yeboah 4 (7%) were the only other tight ends to play on offense.
DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 73 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, S Lamarcus Joyner, S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed. Rookie CB Sauce Gardner 65 (89%) and nickel CB Michael Carter II 63 (86%) were the only others to play more than 60 snaps.
The Williams brothers led the Jets on defense. LB Quincy Williams 59 (81%) had a team-high 14 tackles and DL Quinnen Williams 49 (67%) had 2 sacks, 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. DL John Franklin-Myers 46 (63%) and DL Sheldon Rankins 44 (60%) each added a sack.
Carl Lawson 54 (74%), Bryce Huff 21 (29%), Solomon Thomas 19 (26%), Vinny Curry 17 (23%), Jacob Martin 13 (18%) and Micheal Clemons 9 (12%) also saw time on the defensive line.
LB Kwon Alexander 20 (27%), who had a fourth-down pass defense, CB Brandin Echols 12 (16%) and S Ashtyn Davis 1 (1%) rounded out the unit.
See the best images from the victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field.
SPECIAL TEAMS
New York's special teams blocked a punt, returned it for a touchdown and blocked a field goal at Lambeau Field.
In the third quarter, DL Micheal Clemons 15 (52%) pushed through the Green Bay line to block Patrick O'Donnell's punt and S Will Parks 14 (48%) returned it for a 20-yard touchdown. Earlier in the game, DL Quinnen Williams 2 (7%) got his hand on K Mason Crosby's 47-yard field goal attempt, his first miss this season. It was the Jets' first blocked FG since 2018.
K Greg Zuerlein made a 32-yard field, missed a 53-yard attempt and was perfect on three extra points. P Braden Mann punted six times for an average of 44.7 yards and was blocked once. WR Braxton Berrios 8 (28%) returned three punts for 34 yards and one kickoff for 29 yards.
TE Kenny Yeboah 26 (90%), CB Justin Hardee 23 (79%) and S Ashtyn Davis 23 (79%) led special teams in snaps.