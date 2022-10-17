Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

OFFENSE

Six Jets played all 55 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Alijah Vera-Tucker. WR Corey Davis 47 (85%) was the only other player to play more than 80% of the snaps and led the team with two receptions for 52 yards including a 41-yard catch that set up a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

Rookie RB Breece Hall 37 (67%) headed a dominant run game with 20 carries, 116 yards and a touchdown. RB Michael Carter 27 (49%) rushed six times for 41 yards.

Braxton Berrios 16 (29%), who took an end around for a 20-yard touchdown, Elijah Moore 32 (58%), Garrett Wilson 24 (44%) and Jeff Smith 8 (15%) rounded out the wideouts.