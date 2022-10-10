Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

The Jets (3-2) beat the Dolphins (3-2), 40-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Alijah Vera-Tucker. Brown played his first game with Jets, helping lead a season-best 135-yard rushing effort.
Rookie RB Breece Hall, who led the offense with 197 yards from scrimmage and had a touchdown, took 41 snaps (69%). RB Michael Carter 25 (42%) found the end zone twice and WR Braxton Berrios 13 (22%) scored on an end around.
WR Corey Davis 45 (76%) led the wideouts in snaps and yards with 2 catches for 38 yards, followed by WRs Elijah Moore 39 (66%), Garrett Wilson 33 (56%) and Jeff Smith 12 (20%). C.J. Uzomah 41 (69%) and Tyler Conklin 40 (68%) saw the most action at the tight end; rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert took 6 snaps (10%).
DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 67 snaps – LB C.J. Mosely, CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Kwon Alexander 63 (94%) and S Jordan Whitehead 62 (93%) were the only other players to play more than 60 snaps. Rookie LB Jermaine Johnson 15 (22%) was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury.
DE Carl Lawson 49 (73%) guided the defense producing 7 QB hits, a strip sack and 2 tackles. DL Quinnen Williams 47 (70%) recovered Lawson's forced fumble to add to the half-sack he split with DL John Franklin-Myers 44 (66%). Sheldon Rankins 43 (64%), Solomon Thomas 19 (28%), Nathan Shepherd 15 (22%), Bryce Huff 15 (22%), Jacob Martin 11 (16%) and Micheal Clemons 10 (15%) rounded out numbers for the defensive linemen.
CB Michael Carter II 39 (58%), who posted 3 tackles and 2 PDs, S Will Parks 23 (34%), S Ashtyn Davis 5 (7%), LB Marcell Harris 5 (7%) and CB Brandin Echols 4 (6%) played the only other snaps on defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Braden Mann kicked 4 times for an average of 46.3 yards and landed 2 inside the 20-yard line. K Greg Zuerlein connected on a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter and made all 5 extra-point attempts. Berrios returned 2 punts including a 42-yard effort from a Miami free kick. S Ashtyn Davis and CB Justin Hardee each took 22 snaps (76%) and led the punt and kick coverage.