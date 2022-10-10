Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

DEFENSE

Four Jets played all 67 snaps – LB C.J. Mosely, CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Kwon Alexander 63 (94%) and S Jordan Whitehead 62 (93%) were the only other players to play more than 60 snaps. Rookie LB Jermaine Johnson 15 (22%) was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury.

DE Carl Lawson 49 (73%) guided the defense producing 7 QB hits, a strip sack and 2 tackles. DL Quinnen Williams 47 (70%) recovered Lawson's forced fumble to add to the half-sack he split with DL John Franklin-Myers 44 (66%). Sheldon Rankins 43 (64%), Solomon Thomas 19 (28%), Nathan Shepherd 15 (22%), Bryce Huff 15 (22%), Jacob Martin 11 (16%) and Micheal Clemons 10 (15%) rounded out numbers for the defensive linemen.