Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Bengals?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Marcus Maye on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Cincinnati 

Nov 01, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, moving to 2-5. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four Jets played all 84 snaps Sunday -- LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses. LT George Fant took 31 snaps (37%) before exiting with an ankle injury and Chuma Edoga took the remaining 53 snaps (63%).

QB Mike White, who threw for 405 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs in his first NFL start, played 79 snaps (94%) after he briefly went down with an injury. Josh Johnson took 5 snaps (6%) in his place.

Michael Carter led the RBs with 59 snaps (70%) and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and rushing yards. He had 9 catches for 95 yards and 77 yards on the ground. Ty Johnson took 24 snaps (29%) and the group was rounded out by La'Mical Perine 6 (7%).

With Corey Davis out of the lineup, Denzel Mims led the WRs with 59 snaps (70%) followed by Keelan Cole 55 (65%), Jamison Crowder 51 (61%) and Elijah Moore 30 (36%). Braxton Berrios, who had a TD reception, and Jeff Smith each took 20 snaps (24%).

Tyler Kroft was back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a back injury and led the tight ends with 51 snaps (61%) followed by Ryan Griffin 41 (49%) and Dan Brown 3 (4%).

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 10 tackles after his one-game hiatus because of a hamstring injury, and S Marcus Maye were the only two defenders to take all 56 snaps (100%). S Ashtyn Davis and both starting CBs -- Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols -- took 55 snaps (98%). Nickel corner Michael Carter II 52 (93%) was the only other defender to appear in more than 50 snaps.

John Franklin-Myers led the defensive line 42 (75%) followed by Shaq Lawson 37 (66%), who had the first interception of the season for the Jets defense. Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins both had sacks and each took 33 snaps (59%). Folorunso Fatukasi 32 (57%) was next followed by Jabari Zuniga 21 (38%), who had his first career sack in his first game this season, Nathan Shepherd 16 (29%) and Tim Ward 12 (21%).

Following Mosley, Jarrad Davis 38 (68%) led the linebackers in his first game as a member of the Green & White after a preseason ankle injury sidelined him the first six games of the season. Quincy Williams 14 (25%) was next and Del'Shawn Phillips 3 (5%) rounded out the group.

Javelin Guidry 6 (11%) was the only other DB who received playing time on defense other than Echols, Hall and Carter.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee, Brown and Phillips all led the unit with 21 snaps (75%) followed by Sharrod Neasman, Noah Dawkins and Carter II, who all appeared in 16 plays (57%). Thomas Morstead had one punt for 45 yards and K Matt Ammendola made one of his two field goals and both of his extra point attempts.

