Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Bengals?

DEFENSE

LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 10 tackles after his one-game hiatus because of a hamstring injury, and S Marcus Maye were the only two defenders to take all 56 snaps (100%). S Ashtyn Davis and both starting CBs -- Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols -- took 55 snaps (98%). Nickel corner Michael Carter II 52 (93%) was the only other defender to appear in more than 50 snaps.

John Franklin-Myers led the defensive line 42 (75%) followed by Shaq Lawson 37 (66%), who had the first interception of the season for the Jets defense. Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins both had sacks and each took 33 snaps (59%). Folorunso Fatukasi 32 (57%) was next followed by Jabari Zuniga 21 (38%), who had his first career sack in his first game this season, Nathan Shepherd 16 (29%) and Tim Ward 12 (21%).

Following Mosley, Jarrad Davis 38 (68%) led the linebackers in his first game as a member of the Green & White after a preseason ankle injury sidelined him the first six games of the season. Quincy Williams 14 (25%) was next and Del'Shawn Phillips 3 (5%) rounded out the group.