Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Loss to Patriots?

OFFENSE

Four Jets played all 65 snaps on offense – LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses. LT George Fant missed 2 snaps because of an injury (97%) and was replaced by Chuma Edoga (5%). WR Jamison Crowder 52 (80%) and TE Ryan Griffin 50 (77%) were the only other players who took at least 50 snaps.

QB Mike White, who relieved Zach Wilson in the second quarter, RB Michael Carter and WR Corey Davis each took 47 snaps (72%). Carter had a career high 8 catches for 67 yards, both leading the team.

WR Elijah Moore, who had his first NFL touchdown on an end around, took 37 snaps (57%) followed by Keelan Cole 26 (40%), Denzel Mims 20 (31%) and Braxton Berrios 6 (9%) rounded out the wideouts.

After Carter, Ty Johnson took 21 snaps (32%) and had a career-high 65 receiving yards while tying a career-high 6 receptions. La'Mical Perine was active for the first time this season with Tevin Coleman out with a hamstring injury and Perine appeared in one play (2%).