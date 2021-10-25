Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Loss to Patriots?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; 3 Secondary Members on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at New England

Oct 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets lost to the Patriots, 54-13, in Foxborough on Sunday, moving to 1-5. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four Jets played all 65 snaps on offense – LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses. LT George Fant missed 2 snaps because of an injury (97%) and was replaced by Chuma Edoga (5%). WR Jamison Crowder 52 (80%) and TE Ryan Griffin 50 (77%) were the only other players who took at least 50 snaps.

QB Mike White, who relieved Zach Wilson in the second quarter, RB Michael Carter and WR Corey Davis each took 47 snaps (72%). Carter had a career high 8 catches for 67 yards, both leading the team.

WR Elijah Moore, who had his first NFL touchdown on an end around, took 37 snaps (57%) followed by Keelan Cole 26 (40%), Denzel Mims 20 (31%) and Braxton Berrios 6 (9%) rounded out the wideouts.

After Carter, Ty Johnson took 21 snaps (32%) and had a career-high 65 receiving yards while tying a career-high 6 receptions. La'Mical Perine was active for the first time this season with Tevin Coleman out with a hamstring injury and Perine appeared in one play (2%).

Other than Griffin, Trevon Wesco 16 (25%) and Dan Brown 1 (2%) were the only other tight ends to play.

DEFENSE
S Marcus Maye, who led the team with 12 tackles, CB Bryce Hall and S Ashtyn Davis were the only defenders to take all 76 snaps. CBs Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols each took 59 snaps (78%).

The only other Jets to take more than 50 snaps were LB Jamien Sherwood 52 (68%), who exited with an ankle injury, Folorunso Fatukasi 51 (67%) and Quinnen Williams 50 (66%).

After Fatukasi and Williams on the defensive line, Bryce Huff 44 (58%) was next followed by Shaq Lawson 43 (57%), Sheldon Rankins 41 (54%), Nathan Shepherd 31 (41%), John Franklin-Myers 31 (41%) and Tim Ward 21 (28%).

The Jets dealt with a number of injuries at LB during the game other than Sherwood as Blake Cashman 33 (43%) exited with a groin injury and Quincy Williams 23 (30%) a concussion. Del'Shawn Phillips, who had first career sack, took 37 snaps (49%) and Noah Dawkins, who was called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game, took 14 (18%).

Javelin Guidry 19 (25%) was the only other CB to play after Hall, Carter II and Echols.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee led the unit with 25 snaps (93%) followed by Brown and Phillips, who each had 18 snaps (67%). P Thomas Morstead had 2 punts for 100 yards and K Matt Ammendola missed a 48-yard field goal while connecting on his only extra-point attempt.

