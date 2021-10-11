Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played Most Snaps in Loss to Falcons in London?

The Jets lost to the Falcons, 27-20, in London on Sunday, falling to 1-4 as the team enters its bye week. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six players took all 56 snaps on offense -- QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.
TE Ryan Griffin was the only other player with more than 50 snaps at 51 (91%), his most of the season. With TE Tyler Kroft out, Griffin took the most snaps at the position, followed by Trevon Wesco 24 (43%) and Dan Brown 2 (4%). Undrafted rookie Kenny Yeboah was elevated to the active roster but did not take any snaps on offense (5 on special teams).
Corey Davis led the WRs with 45 snaps (80%) and yards (45). Jamison Crowder was next with 34 (61%), followed by Keelan Cole 31 (55%), Elijah Moore 23 (41%), Denzel Mims 8 (14%) and Braxton Berrios 6 (11%). Wilson completed passes to all of the active wideouts, and Davis and Crowder led the team with 4 receptions each. The longest reception went to Mims -- 27 yards -- although Davis and Cole each had a 20-plus-yard catch, too.
Michael Carter started at RB and led the group with 29 snaps (52%). He and Ty Johnson, who was next with 22 snaps (39%), each had a rushing touchdown. Tevin Coleman rounded out the group with 5 snaps (9%).
DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender who took all 78 snaps. CB Bryce Hall 77 (99%) and LB Quincy Williams 72 (92%), who had 2 forced fumbles, were the only other defenders to have more than 70 plays.
Other than Mosley and Williams, Jamien Sherwood 34 (44%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 1 (1%) were the only other linebackers to play on defense.
In the secondary, the Jets rotated at safety again with Sharrod Neasman leading the unit with 67 snaps (86%). Jarrod Wilson was next with 51 (65%) ,followed by Ashtyn Davis 37 (47%). CB Brandin Echols started opposite Hall and took 59 snaps (76%), leading the defense with 9 tackles, followed by Michael Carter II 44 (46%) and Javelin Guidry 24 (31%).
The Jets had eight defensive linemen take a snap with John Franklin-Myers leading the way with 57 (73%). Bryce Huff was next with 53 (68%), followed by DT Quinnen Williams 50 (64%), who led the Green & White with 2 QB hits, Folorunso Fatukasi 45 (58%), Sheldon Rankins 42 (54%), Shaq Lawson 35 (45%), Nathan Shepherd 20 (26%) and Tim Ward 12 (15%), who had two deflected two passes.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Sherwood took the most snaps on special teams with 20 (83%), followed by Brown 18 (75%). CB Jason Pinnock and LB Blake Cashman, who was activated off injured reserve, were next with 15 (62%). K Matt Ammendola made two field goals and connected on 1 of 2 on extra points. P Thomas Morstead averaged 51.3 yards on four punts and pinned the Falcons inside their own 20-yard line twice. Coleman started at KR for the first time this season and opened the second half with a 65-yard return.