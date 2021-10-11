Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played Most Snaps in Loss to Falcons in London?

The Jets lost to the Falcons, 27-20, in London on Sunday, falling to 1-4 as the team enters its bye week. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Six players took all 56 snaps on offense -- QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.

TE Ryan Griffin was the only other player with more than 50 snaps at 51 (91%), his most of the season. With TE Tyler Kroft out, Griffin took the most snaps at the position, followed by Trevon Wesco 24 (43%) and Dan Brown 2 (4%). Undrafted rookie Kenny Yeboah was elevated to the active roster but did not take any snaps on offense (5 on special teams).

Corey Davis led the WRs with 45 snaps (80%) and yards (45). Jamison Crowder was next with 34 (61%), followed by Keelan Cole 31 (55%), Elijah Moore 23 (41%), Denzel Mims 8 (14%) and Braxton Berrios 6 (11%). Wilson completed passes to all of the active wideouts, and Davis and Crowder led the team with 4 receptions each. The longest reception went to Mims -- 27 yards -- although Davis and Cole each had a 20-plus-yard catch, too.