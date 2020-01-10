Snap Count Analysis: Which Jet Played the Most in 2019?

The Jets cycled through nine wide receivers over the course of 16 weeks. Robby Anderson saw the most time on-field (931 snaps, 91%) and turned in a very productive campaign with 52 grabs for 779 yards and five touchdowns. Anderson also led the entire offense in total snaps. Jamison Crowder (806 plays, 79%) made his Jets debut in 2019 and became the team's top pass-catcher. Crowder collected 78 grabs for 833 yards and 6 scores, all team-highs. Demaryius Thomas (459 snaps, 45%) appeared in 11 games, totaling 36 catches for 433 yards and a score. Vyncint Smith (318 plays, 31%) had a productive first year with the Green and White. The Limestone College product had 17 grabs for 225 yards, and also registered a touchdown on an end-around against the Eagles in Week 5. Braxton Berrios (85 snaps, 8%), Josh Bellamy (67 plays, 7%), Josh Malone (21 plays), and Jeff Smith (14 snaps) also made contributions. Veteran Quincy Enunwa was limited to just one game (66 snaps, 6%) after having his season cut short with a neck injury.

The tight end position featured three newcomers, in addition to one returning playmaker. There were high hopes for Chris Herndon entering year two following a promising rookie campaign. However, his season would be curtailed due to suspension and injury, limiting him to just one game and 18 snaps. Herndon's absence paved the way for Ryan Griffin to make an imprint on the offense. The former Texan started 13 games (666 snaps, 65%) until an ankle injury forced him to the sideline. Griffin totaled 34 catches for 320 yards and 5 scores, while also netting a contract extension. Daniel Brown (297 plays, 29%) had 7 grabs including a touchdown. Rookie Trevon Wesco (214 snaps, 21%) received valuable playing time in his first professional season.

No unit saw as much turnover as the offensive line in 2019. The Jets started nine different combinations throughout the year, while featuring 11 different linemen. A pair of tackles paved the way, as Brandon Shell (811 snaps, 79.5%) led the group in playing time, narrowly eclipsing Kelvin Beachum (810 snaps, 79.4%). Newcomer Alex Lewis (765 plays, 75%) had an impressive first season at guard, starting 12 games. Center Jonotthan Harrison (680 snaps, 67%) started 12 games after injury forced Ryan Kalil (347 plays, 34%) to the sideline. Veteran Brian Winters (530 snaps, 52%) was limited to just nine starts. Rookie Chuma Edoga (421 snaps, 41%) started eight games during his freshman season in the NFL. Tom Compton (364 reps, 36%), Kelechi Osemele (189 plays, 19%), Conor McDermott (141 snaps, 14%) and Brent Qvale (77 reps, 8%) all made contributions.

DEFENSE

The Jets defense was on field for a total of 1,123 plays this season, averaging out to 70.1 per game. It represents a slight increase (+2) from a year ago. Gregg Williams' unit was busier at home than they were away from MetLife stadium. The defense was on-field 572 plays at home (71.5 per/game) versus 551 on the road (68.8 per/game).