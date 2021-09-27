Snap Count Analysis | Jets Who Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Broncos

DEFENSE

S Marcus Maye and LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 10 tackles for a second straight week, were the only two defenders who took all 67 snaps. CB Bryce Hall and LB Quincy Williams, who had 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, were the only other two defenders who took at least 60 snaps, each with 63 (94%).

At safety after Maye, Adrian Colbert took 42 snaps (63%) and Jarrod Wilson made his Jets debut on defense, taking 21 snaps (31%).

CB Brandin Echols started opposite Hall and Michael Carter II in the nickel, and both rookies took 41 snaps (61%). Javelin Guidry rounded out the CBs with 26 snaps (39%).

John Franklin-Myers led the DL with 45 snaps (67%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 39 (58%). Both Shaq Lawson and Sheldon Rankins took 37 snaps (55%). Quinnen Williams, who had 1.5 sacks, took 35 snaps (52%) and Bryce Huff, who had half a sack, took 31 (46%). Nathan Shepherd 30 (45%) and Tim Ward 22 (33%) rounded out the D-line.