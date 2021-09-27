Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Who Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Broncos

QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Denver

Sep 27, 2021
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets lost to the Broncos, 26-0, in Denver on Sunday, starting the season 0-3. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 54 snaps on offense on Sunday – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.

WR Corey Davis was the only other player who took at least 50 snaps with 51 (94%) and led the team with 5 catches and 41 yards. Braxton Berrios was next with 42 (78%), followed by Keelan Cole 27 (50%) and Elijah Moore 26 (48%), who left the game and is in the concussion protocol. Jeff Smith rounded out the WRs with 6 snaps (11%).

With RB Tevin Coleman (non-Covid illness) out, RB Michael Carter received the start, but Ty Johnson took the most snaps with 31 (57%). Carter took 23 (43%), but led the team with 9 carries for 24 yards.

Ryan Griffin led the TEs with 33 snaps (61%), followed by Tyler Kroft 23 (43%), who left the game with a rib injury. Dan Brown took 5 snaps (9%) and Trevon Wesco rounded out the group with 3 (6%).

DEFENSE
S Marcus Maye and LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 10 tackles for a second straight week, were the only two defenders who took all 67 snaps. CB Bryce Hall and LB Quincy Williams, who had 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, were the only other two defenders who took at least 60 snaps, each with 63 (94%). 

At safety after Maye, Adrian Colbert took 42 snaps (63%) and Jarrod Wilson made his Jets debut on defense, taking 21 snaps (31%).

CB Brandin Echols started opposite Hall and Michael Carter II in the nickel, and both rookies took 41 snaps (61%). Javelin Guidry rounded out the CBs with 26 snaps (39%).

John Franklin-Myers led the DL with 45 snaps (67%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 39 (58%). Both Shaq Lawson and Sheldon Rankins took 37 snaps (55%). Quinnen Williams, who had 1.5 sacks, took 35 snaps (52%) and Bryce Huff, who had half a sack, took 31 (46%). Nathan Shepherd 30 (45%) and Tim Ward 22 (33%) rounded out the D-line.

LB Jamien Sherwood 26 (39%) returned to the lineup after missing Week 2 with a foot injury. Del'Shawn Phillips 4 (6%) rounded out the unit and had a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that he returned 34 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Del'Shawn Phillips both took all 23 special teams snaps on Sunday and Phillips partially blocked a punt. Dan Brown and Jamien Sherwood were next with 17 (74%), followed by Hamsah Nasirildeen 16 (70%). P Thomas Morstead had 6 punts for 280 yards (46.7) and landed two kicks inside the 20.

