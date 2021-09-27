Snap Count Analysis | Jets Who Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Broncos

The Jets lost to the Broncos, 26-0, in Denver on Sunday, starting the season 0-3. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 54 snaps on offense on Sunday – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.
WR Corey Davis was the only other player who took at least 50 snaps with 51 (94%) and led the team with 5 catches and 41 yards. Braxton Berrios was next with 42 (78%), followed by Keelan Cole 27 (50%) and Elijah Moore 26 (48%), who left the game and is in the concussion protocol. Jeff Smith rounded out the WRs with 6 snaps (11%).
With RB Tevin Coleman (non-Covid illness) out, RB Michael Carter received the start, but Ty Johnson took the most snaps with 31 (57%). Carter took 23 (43%), but led the team with 9 carries for 24 yards.
Ryan Griffin led the TEs with 33 snaps (61%), followed by Tyler Kroft 23 (43%), who left the game with a rib injury. Dan Brown took 5 snaps (9%) and Trevon Wesco rounded out the group with 3 (6%).
DEFENSE
S Marcus Maye and LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 10 tackles for a second straight week, were the only two defenders who took all 67 snaps. CB Bryce Hall and LB Quincy Williams, who had 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, were the only other two defenders who took at least 60 snaps, each with 63 (94%).
At safety after Maye, Adrian Colbert took 42 snaps (63%) and Jarrod Wilson made his Jets debut on defense, taking 21 snaps (31%).
CB Brandin Echols started opposite Hall and Michael Carter II in the nickel, and both rookies took 41 snaps (61%). Javelin Guidry rounded out the CBs with 26 snaps (39%).
John Franklin-Myers led the DL with 45 snaps (67%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 39 (58%). Both Shaq Lawson and Sheldon Rankins took 37 snaps (55%). Quinnen Williams, who had 1.5 sacks, took 35 snaps (52%) and Bryce Huff, who had half a sack, took 31 (46%). Nathan Shepherd 30 (45%) and Tim Ward 22 (33%) rounded out the D-line.
LB Jamien Sherwood 26 (39%) returned to the lineup after missing Week 2 with a foot injury. Del'Shawn Phillips 4 (6%) rounded out the unit and had a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that he returned 34 yards.
See Best Images from the Week 3 Matchup in Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Del'Shawn Phillips both took all 23 special teams snaps on Sunday and Phillips partially blocked a punt. Dan Brown and Jamien Sherwood were next with 17 (74%), followed by Hamsah Nasirildeen 16 (70%). P Thomas Morstead had 6 punts for 280 yards (46.7) and landed two kicks inside the 20.