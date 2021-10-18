Snap Count Analysis | Jets Rookies Have Taken 1,739 Snaps in 2021 Season

Entering the team's bye week, the Jets' rookie class took the most snaps in the NFL with 1,739, according to TruMedia. The Green & White's rookies ranked second in offensive snaps and fourth in defensive snaps. Below is a look at how their playing time has been distributed.

QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April, and LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, selected No. 14 overall, have played all of the team's 293 offensive snaps. Vera-Tucker has taken an additional 11 snaps on special teams for a total of 304, the most of all the Green & White's rookies. Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards, 4 TDs and 9 INTs while completing 57.3% of his passes through his first 5 games in the NFL.

Next is Michael Carter II, the team's fifth-round pick and starting nickel corner. Carter II has taken 267 total snaps, 223 on defense and 44 on special teams. He ranks third on the team with 27 tackles to go along with 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.