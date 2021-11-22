Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | How Many Jets Rookies Played Against the Dolphins?

3 Rookies on Offense; 3 on Defense and 3 on Special Teams in Loss to Miami 

Nov 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

snap-count-dolphins-E_SZ2_0699

The Jets lost to the Dolphins, 24-17, Sunday at MetLife Stadium, falling to 2-8. Here's a look at the Jets snap counts and how playing time was distributed as nine rookies saw playing time.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 60 snaps on offense – LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who made his first start with the Green & White, and QB Joe Flacco, who started his first game this season. RT Morgan Moses played 52 snaps (87%) and Conor McDermott played the other 8 (13%).

Corey Davis 56 (93%) led the wide receivers, followed by rookie Elijah Moore 48 (80%), who had a career-high 8 receptions for 141 yards and 1 TD. Jamison Crowder was next with 41 (68%) followed by Keelan Cole 13 (22%), Braxton Berrios 10 (17%) and Jeff Smith 1 (2%).

Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson each took 20 snaps (33%) and Carter led the running backs with 63 yards rushing on 9 carries before exiting with an ankle injury.

Ryan Griffin 47 (78%) led the tight ends followed by Trevon Wesco 14 (23%). FB Nick Bawden, who was called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game, took 8 snaps (13%) and had a career-long 20-yard reception.

DEFENSE
Three Jets played 71 snaps on defense – S Ashtyn Davis, who recorded his first career interception, and CBs Bryce Hall and Isaiah Dunn.

Michael Carter II 66 (92%) was the only other player to play more than 65 snaps. Jason Pinnock 7 (10%) and Javelin Guidry 5 (7%) rounded out the play time for the cornerbacks.

At safety, Elijah Riley made his first career start and took 64 snaps (89%). Sharrod Neasman 1 (1%) was the third safety to see action.

LB Quincy Williams, who returned to the starting lineup, led the team with 15 tackles and led the linebackers with 63 snaps (88%). C.J. Mosley took 59 snaps (82%) before exiting with a head injury. Del'Shawn Phillips 15 (21%) took Mosley's place in the lineup and Jarrad Davis 9 (12%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps on defense.

John Franklin-Myers led the defensive linemen with 46 snaps (64%) followed by DTs Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins, who each took 44 snaps (61%). Ronnie Blair, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and Shaq Lawson each took 35 snaps (49%) followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 30 (42%), Nathan Shepherd 28 (39%) and Kyle Phillips 28 (39%), who made his season debut. Phillips was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Dolphins | Week 11

See Best Images from the Game at MetLife Stadium

E_SZ2_1850
1 / 59
E_JG2_0643-gallery-thumb
2 / 59
E_SZ2_0043
3 / 59
E_JG2_0662
4 / 59
E_SZ2_0045
5 / 59
E_SZ2_0254
6 / 59
E_SZ2_0013
7 / 59
E_SZ2_0009
8 / 59
E_JG1_0630
9 / 59
E_SZ1_1992
10 / 59
E_SA101891
11 / 59
E_SA101928
12 / 59
E_SA101936
13 / 59
E_SA101938
14 / 59
E_SA101803
15 / 59
E_SA101794
16 / 59
E_SA101801
17 / 59
E_JG2_0646
18 / 59
E_JG2_0643
19 / 59
E_JG2_0629
20 / 59
E_SZ2_0505
21 / 59
E_SZ2_0548
22 / 59
E_SZ2_0462
23 / 59
E_SZ2_0534
24 / 59
E_SZ2_0556
25 / 59
E_SZ2_0475
26 / 59
E_SZ2_0641
27 / 59
E_SZ2_0823
28 / 59
E_SZ2_0834
29 / 59
E_SZ2_0724
30 / 59
E_SZ2_0624
31 / 59
E_SZ2_0605
32 / 59
E_SZ2_0635
33 / 59
E_SZ2_0574
34 / 59
E_SZ2_0683
35 / 59
E_SZ2_0974
36 / 59
E_SZ2_1285
37 / 59
E_SZ2_1210
38 / 59
E_SZ2_1217
39 / 59
E_SZ2_0994
40 / 59
E_SZ2_0956
41 / 59
E_SZ2_1023
42 / 59
E_SZ2_0963
43 / 59
E_SZ2_0969
44 / 59
E_JG1_0653
45 / 59
E_JG1_0751
46 / 59
E_SZ2_1441
47 / 59
E_JG2_0688
48 / 59
E_SZ2_1427
49 / 59
E_JG1_0711
50 / 59
E_JG1_0677
51 / 59
E_JG1_0686
52 / 59
E_JG1_0642
53 / 59
E_JG1_0722
54 / 59
E_SZ2_1769
55 / 59
E_SZ2_1707
56 / 59
E_SZ2_1716
57 / 59
E_SZ2_1721
58 / 59
E_JG2_0797
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee led the special teams unit with 22 snaps (79%) followed by D. Phillips 21 (75%), J. Davis and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, who each took 19 snaps (68%). Braden Mann had four punts and pinned the Dolphins inside their 20-yard line on three of them. Matt Ammendola missed a pair of field goals before making one in the fourth quarter to cut Miami's lead, 24-17. He also connected on two extra points. Kenny Yeaboah was the only other rookie to see playing time and took 13 snaps (46%).

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Buffalo
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Colts?

Five Jets on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Indianapolis 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Bengals?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Marcus Maye on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Cincinnati 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Loss to Patriots?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; 3 Secondary Members on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at New England
news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Rookies Have Taken 1,739 Snaps in 2021 Season

Summary: QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Lead Offense; CB Michael Carter II Logged Most Playing Time on Defense
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played Most Snaps in Loss to Falcons in London?

QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Atlanta
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Played All 100 Defensive Snaps in Win vs. Titans?

QB Zach Wilson Among 6 Players on Offense Who Had 61 Snaps; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tennessee 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Who Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Broncos

QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Denver
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps Against the Patriots in the Home Opener at MetLife Stadium?

Zach Wilson, Starting O-Line; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2021 Season Opener at the Panthers?

QB Zach Wilson, 4 Others on Offense; Marcus Maye, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Carolina
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in the 2020 Season?

The Leaders: C Connor McGovern, RT George Fant on Offense; S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt on Defense
Advertising