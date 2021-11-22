Snap Count Analysis | How Many Jets Rookies Played Against the Dolphins?

DEFENSE

Three Jets played 71 snaps on defense – S Ashtyn Davis, who recorded his first career interception, and CBs Bryce Hall and Isaiah Dunn.

Michael Carter II 66 (92%) was the only other player to play more than 65 snaps. Jason Pinnock 7 (10%) and Javelin Guidry 5 (7%) rounded out the play time for the cornerbacks.

At safety, Elijah Riley made his first career start and took 64 snaps (89%). Sharrod Neasman 1 (1%) was the third safety to see action.

LB Quincy Williams, who returned to the starting lineup, led the team with 15 tackles and led the linebackers with 63 snaps (88%). C.J. Mosley took 59 snaps (82%) before exiting with a head injury. Del'Shawn Phillips 15 (21%) took Mosley's place in the lineup and Jarrad Davis 9 (12%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps on defense.