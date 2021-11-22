Snap Count Analysis | How Many Jets Rookies Played Against the Dolphins?

The Jets lost to the Dolphins, 24-17, Sunday at MetLife Stadium, falling to 2-8. Here's a look at the Jets snap counts and how playing time was distributed as nine rookies saw playing time.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 60 snaps on offense – LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who made his first start with the Green & White, and QB Joe Flacco, who started his first game this season. RT Morgan Moses played 52 snaps (87%) and Conor McDermott played the other 8 (13%).
Corey Davis 56 (93%) led the wide receivers, followed by rookie Elijah Moore 48 (80%), who had a career-high 8 receptions for 141 yards and 1 TD. Jamison Crowder was next with 41 (68%) followed by Keelan Cole 13 (22%), Braxton Berrios 10 (17%) and Jeff Smith 1 (2%).
Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson each took 20 snaps (33%) and Carter led the running backs with 63 yards rushing on 9 carries before exiting with an ankle injury.
Ryan Griffin 47 (78%) led the tight ends followed by Trevon Wesco 14 (23%). FB Nick Bawden, who was called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game, took 8 snaps (13%) and had a career-long 20-yard reception.
DEFENSE
Three Jets played 71 snaps on defense – S Ashtyn Davis, who recorded his first career interception, and CBs Bryce Hall and Isaiah Dunn.
Michael Carter II 66 (92%) was the only other player to play more than 65 snaps. Jason Pinnock 7 (10%) and Javelin Guidry 5 (7%) rounded out the play time for the cornerbacks.
At safety, Elijah Riley made his first career start and took 64 snaps (89%). Sharrod Neasman 1 (1%) was the third safety to see action.
LB Quincy Williams, who returned to the starting lineup, led the team with 15 tackles and led the linebackers with 63 snaps (88%). C.J. Mosley took 59 snaps (82%) before exiting with a head injury. Del'Shawn Phillips 15 (21%) took Mosley's place in the lineup and Jarrad Davis 9 (12%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps on defense.
John Franklin-Myers led the defensive linemen with 46 snaps (64%) followed by DTs Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins, who each took 44 snaps (61%). Ronnie Blair, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and Shaq Lawson each took 35 snaps (49%) followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 30 (42%), Nathan Shepherd 28 (39%) and Kyle Phillips 28 (39%), who made his season debut. Phillips was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee led the special teams unit with 22 snaps (79%) followed by D. Phillips 21 (75%), J. Davis and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, who each took 19 snaps (68%). Braden Mann had four punts and pinned the Dolphins inside their 20-yard line on three of them. Matt Ammendola missed a pair of field goals before making one in the fourth quarter to cut Miami's lead, 24-17. He also connected on two extra points. Kenny Yeaboah was the only other rookie to see playing time and took 13 snaps (46%).