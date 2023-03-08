NFL Free Agency | A Breakdown of the Jets 24 Free Agents

With the NFL's new League Year set to begin on March 15, the Jets are scheduled to have 24 free agents: 19 unrestricted, 4 restricted and 1 exclusive rights. While acquiring a veteran quarterback remains a priority, the Jets will have decisions to make on several players, including six starters and their placekicker.
Unrestricted Free Agents (19): Players with four or more accrued seasons who have expiring contracts and are free to negotiate and sign with any club.
LB Kwon Alexander
Reunited with HC Robert Saleh in July and appeared in all 17 games while making 12 starts. Alexander (28) totaled 69 tackles and 6 TFL.
FB Nick Bawden
After playing in 9 games in 2021, Bawden (26) was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 30 and missed the 2022 season.
DE Vinny Curry
Curry (34), who missed the 2021 campaign due to complications from a rare blood disorder diagnosis, rejoined the DL rotation and had 15 tackles and 2 TFL in 11 contests.
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
LDT (32) appeared in 13 games with the Jets in 2021-22, starting 8.
T George Fant
Fant (30) started 36 games for the Green & White in 2020-22. The hopes for a Fant/Mekhi Becton pairing at LT and RT never materialized after Becton went down in training camp. Fant started seven games for a team that had nine different starting OL combinations.
OL Dan Feeney
Feeney (28), a veteran reserve offensive lineman, was active 33 games for the Jets in 2021-22 and made 7 starts including 2 last season.
QB Joe Flacco
Flacco (38) secured his 99th regular-season win in the NFL in most improbable fashion, throwing 4 TD passes at Cleveland in Week 2 as the Jets rallied from a 30-17 deficit with 1:55 remaining.
G Nate Herbig
Herbig (24), a waiver claim from Philadelphia, became a mainstay on the interior with 11 starts in 2022.
RB Ty Johnson
The speedster's workload decreased in 2022, but Johnson(25) averaged 5.3 yards a carry on his 30 rushes and pitched in with 12 receptions.
S Lamarcus Joyner
In his first full season with the Jets, Joyner (32) tallied 57 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.
C Connor McGovern
A fixture up front, McGovern (29) started all 17 games for the Jets last season. He's missed two games since joining the team in free agency in 2020.
T Cedric Ogbuehi
The former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 was signed by the Jets of the Texans practice squad on Sept. 27. Ogbuehi (30) made five starts for the Jets and got the call at RT when the Jets rushed for 174 yards in a 20-17 upset of the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 9.
DT Sheldon Rankins
Paired with Team MVP Quinnen Williams, Rankins (28) registered 43 tackles, 3 sacks and 7 QB hits last season.
T Mike Remmers
Grizzled veteran will turn 34 on April 11. After playing as a swing tackled in Kansas City, Remmers joined the Jets' practice squad in September and was elevated to the active roster in October.
DT Nathan Shepherd
Providing depth on the defensive interior, Shepherd collected 33 tackles, 4 TFL and 1.5 sacks.
DT Solomon Thomas
Like Shepherd (29), the Jets' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was an interior depth piece and contributed 26 tackles and 2 TFL.
QB Mike White
While the Jets continue their search for a veteran QB, HC Robert Saleh said of White (27): "I feel like I probably should be talking about him more. Mike deserves every bit to be talked about, he should be on this roster also. You know we carried three last year, but again, he's going through his process and it's just something that obviously we're keeping close tabs on."
LB Quincy Williams
Williams (25) finished his second season with the Jets with 106 tackles and 3 sacks. Since joining the Jets as a waiver claim (2021), Williams is one of four players with 200+ tackles, 5 sacks, 5 passes defensed and 3 forced fumbles.
K Greg Zuerlein
Zuerlein (35), also known as Megatron, connected on 81.1% of his field-goal attempts last season including 6 of 11 from 50+yards.
Restricted Free Agents (RFAs): Players with 3 accrued seasons and an expiring contract who can negotiate and sign with any club, but the Jets can offer qualifying offers (tenders) that would give them right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
DE Bryce Huff
In 2022, Huff (24) posted a QB pressure rate of 21.3%, the highest of any player with at least 150 pass rush snaps in Next Gen Stats history (since 2016). Huff tied for the most QB pressures in a single season (33) by a player with fewer than 200 pass rush snaps.
G Adam Pankey
Signed to the Jets practice squad on Sept. 21, Pankey (29) was promoted to the active roster on Jan. 7, 2023.
RB James Robinson
Acquired in a trade from Jacksonville after Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL, Robinson (24) had 29 carries in four games.
WR Jeff Smith
Smith (25), the longest-tenured Jets WR, had 34 catches in 2019-22, but he's also made his mark as a core special teamer for coach Brant Boyer.
Exclusive Rights Free Agent: Player with fewer than three accrued seasons and has an expiring contract. If Jets offer a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player can't negotiate with other teams.
NT Isaiah Mack
Pro Football Talk said the Jets' waiver claim of Mack was the "first post-Super Bowl" transaction. The well-traveled Mack (26) has appeared in 23 NFL games.