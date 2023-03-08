NFL Free Agency | A Breakdown of the Jets 24 Free Agents

QB Joe Flacco

Flacco (38) secured his 99th regular-season win in the NFL in most improbable fashion, throwing 4 TD passes at Cleveland in Week 2 as the Jets rallied from a 30-17 deficit with 1:55 remaining.

G Nate Herbig

Herbig (24), a waiver claim from Philadelphia, became a mainstay on the interior with 11 starts in 2022.

RB Ty Johnson

The speedster's workload decreased in 2022, but Johnson(25) averaged 5.3 yards a carry on his 30 rushes and pitched in with 12 receptions.

S Lamarcus Joyner

In his first full season with the Jets, Joyner (32) tallied 57 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.

C Connor McGovern

A fixture up front, McGovern (29) started all 17 games for the Jets last season. He's missed two games since joining the team in free agency in 2020.

T Cedric Ogbuehi

The former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 was signed by the Jets of the Texans practice squad on Sept. 27. Ogbuehi (30) made five starts for the Jets and got the call at RT when the Jets rushed for 174 yards in a 20-17 upset of the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 9.

DT Sheldon Rankins

Paired with Team MVP Quinnen Williams, Rankins (28) registered 43 tackles, 3 sacks and 7 QB hits last season.

T Mike Remmers

Grizzled veteran will turn 34 on April 11. After playing as a swing tackled in Kansas City, Remmers joined the Jets' practice squad in September and was elevated to the active roster in October.

DT Nathan Shepherd

Providing depth on the defensive interior, Shepherd collected 33 tackles, 4 TFL and 1.5 sacks.

DT Solomon Thomas

Like Shepherd (29), the Jets' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was an interior depth piece and contributed 26 tackles and 2 TFL.

QB Mike White

While the Jets continue their search for a veteran QB, HC Robert Saleh said of White (27): "I feel like I probably should be talking about him more. Mike deserves every bit to be talked about, he should be on this roster also. You know we carried three last year, but again, he's going through his process and it's just something that obviously we're keeping close tabs on."

LB Quincy Williams

Williams (25) finished his second season with the Jets with 106 tackles and 3 sacks. Since joining the Jets as a waiver claim (2021), Williams is one of four players with 200+ tackles, 5 sacks, 5 passes defensed and 3 forced fumbles.

K Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein (35), also known as Megatron, connected on 81.1% of his field-goal attempts last season including 6 of 11 from 50+yards.

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs): Players with 3 accrued seasons and an expiring contract who can negotiate and sign with any club, but the Jets can offer qualifying offers (tenders) that would give them right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

DE Bryce Huff

In 2022, Huff (24) posted a QB pressure rate of 21.3%, the highest of any player with at least 150 pass rush snaps in Next Gen Stats history (since 2016). Huff tied for the most QB pressures in a single season (33) by a player with fewer than 200 pass rush snaps.

G Adam Pankey

Signed to the Jets practice squad on Sept. 21, Pankey (29) was promoted to the active roster on Jan. 7, 2023.

RB James Robinson

Acquired in a trade from Jacksonville after Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL, Robinson (24) had 29 carries in four games.

WR Jeff Smith

Smith (25), the longest-tenured Jets WR, had 34 catches in 2019-22, but he's also made his mark as a core special teamer for coach Brant Boyer.

Exclusive Rights Free Agent: Player with fewer than three accrued seasons and has an expiring contract. If Jets offer a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player can't negotiate with other teams.