Morgan Moses Returns to Jets With 'Unfinished Business' 

This season will mark Moses' 11th season in the NFL and his level of play continues to impress. For the past two seasons in Baltimore, Moses allowed an average time to pressure of 3.39 seconds in that span, which is the fourth-longest by a right tackle, according to Next Gen Stats. Moses thinks his skill set will be a perfect fit for the offensive line.

"I know that Aaron Rodgers gets the ball off in 2.2 seconds so that helps out a lot," Moses said. "This is going into Year 11 so I've been able to play a lot of football. I've been in pretty much every system that you can kind of think of and I like to tell myself that it's made me ready for any obstacle that comes in the future. I look forward to just learning. When you have that mindset of 'I can still learn and I don't have it all figured out,' that's the growth mindset of a player that's willing to get better. So I look forward to coming here, not knowing everything, learning from Aaron and learning from the guys that have been here."

As far as the business Moses didn't get to finish in 2021, he plans on finishing it this season.