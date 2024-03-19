Jets Guard John Simpson Looking to Bring 'Swagger' to New York

After being cut by the Raiders in 2022, guard John Simpson found his "swagger" in his first season with the Ravens last fall. Now with the Jets, after signing a deal at the start of free agency, he wants to bring that same confidence to New York.

"My self-confidence going into my fourth season wasn't the best," Simpson said. "It was down because of everything I had gone through, but going to Baltimore's organization and being around the people they had in place helped me get back to playing my game and I really appreciated those guys for doing that. I plan on bringing that intensity and effort here.

"Bringing energy is the biggest thing you'll get from me and physicality, tenacity. I just want to be the most aggressive player on the field while doing my job and trying to do it the best that I can. I am not worrying about what everyone else has got to do but instead worrying about what I need to do."

Simpson was a fourth-round pick in 2020 (No. 109) by Las Vegas. He played in 35 games (21 starts) in three seasons before being waived in December 2022. He was quickly picked up by Baltimore nine days later.

The following season, the Ravens' starting LG Ben Powers signed with the Broncos and Simpson won the training camp battle over rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and former third-round pick Ben Cleveland. He went on to start all 17 games for the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and was among their most durable offensive linemen playing a team-high 1,159 snaps.