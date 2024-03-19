Jets Guard John Simpson Looking to Bring 'Swagger' to New York

After being cut by the Raiders in 2022, guard John Simpson found his "swagger" in his first season with the Ravens last fall. Now with the Jets, after signing a deal at the start of free agency, he wants to bring that same confidence to New York.
"My self-confidence going into my fourth season wasn't the best," Simpson said. "It was down because of everything I had gone through, but going to Baltimore's organization and being around the people they had in place helped me get back to playing my game and I really appreciated those guys for doing that. I plan on bringing that intensity and effort here.
"Bringing energy is the biggest thing you'll get from me and physicality, tenacity. I just want to be the most aggressive player on the field while doing my job and trying to do it the best that I can. I am not worrying about what everyone else has got to do but instead worrying about what I need to do."
Simpson was a fourth-round pick in 2020 (No. 109) by Las Vegas. He played in 35 games (21 starts) in three seasons before being waived in December 2022. He was quickly picked up by Baltimore nine days later.
The following season, the Ravens' starting LG Ben Powers signed with the Broncos and Simpson won the training camp battle over rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and former third-round pick Ben Cleveland. He went on to start all 17 games for the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and was among their most durable offensive linemen playing a team-high 1,159 snaps.
"The Ravens allowed me to be me and play my game," Simpson said. "They didn't let me over think too much and let me know that everything runs through the offensive line and then I was one of the heartbeats of the whole offense. I thought that was the biggest part of me getting my confidence back. They let me know I belong and helped me understand that I belong."
Randy Mueller of The Athletic ranked Simpson as the 18th overall free agent and second among guards. He wrote that Simpson "plays with the strength and physicality of an old-school guard." With Simpson in the lineup, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards per game (156.5) and were fourth in rushing touchdowns (26).
"It means a lot to me to try and set the identity by running the ball," Simpson said. "If you can't run the ball, you can't win any games. As an offensive lineman, when you run the ball for a score, it makes my day every time. I get so excited. There are tons of highlights of me celebrating."
Simpson is a welcome addition to the Jets who had an underwhelming season running the ball in 2023. New York finished 22nd in rushing yards (96.9 per game) and 30th in rushing touchdowns (14). RB Breece Hall , however, had a strong season back from a torn ACL accounting for 1,585 all-purpose yards and 9 total touchdowns.
"Breece is a dog man," Simpson said. "I am excited to play with him. I am ready. They have Aaron [Rodgers] and a ton of great receivers. It is going to be fun."
There will be at least one familiar face for Simpson in T Morgan Moses. When the league-year started on Wednesday, the Jets made a trade for the veteran offensive tackle from the Ravens. Moses started 14 games last season at RT across from Simpson.
"Morganis my big brother," Simpson said. "He is a hard worker. He doesn't make excuses and is always ready to work. He never complains about anything. He might get banged up here and there, but he still goes out there and competes and competes are. That is all you can really ask for with a guy like that. I am excited to get to work with him and bring our toughness here."