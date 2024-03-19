 Skip to main content
Advertising

Free Agency

Presented by

Jets Guard John Simpson Looking to Bring 'Swagger' to New York

Ravens' Former O-Lineman Helped Lead the NFL’s No. 1 Rushing Offense in 2023 Season

Mar 19, 2024 at 08:00 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS1_5440-simpson-thumb

After being cut by the Raiders in 2022, guard John Simpson found his "swagger" in his first season with the Ravens last fall. Now with the Jets, after signing a deal at the start of free agency, he wants to bring that same confidence to New York.

"My self-confidence going into my fourth season wasn't the best," Simpson said. "It was down because of everything I had gone through, but going to Baltimore's organization and being around the people they had in place helped me get back to playing my game and I really appreciated those guys for doing that. I plan on bringing that intensity and effort here.

"Bringing energy is the biggest thing you'll get from me and physicality, tenacity. I just want to be the most aggressive player on the field while doing my job and trying to do it the best that I can. I am not worrying about what everyone else has got to do but instead worrying about what I need to do."

Simpson was a fourth-round pick in 2020 (No. 109) by Las Vegas. He played in 35 games (21 starts) in three seasons before being waived in December 2022. He was quickly picked up by Baltimore nine days later.

The following season, the Ravens' starting LG Ben Powers signed with the Broncos and Simpson won the training camp battle over rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and former third-round pick Ben Cleveland. He went on to start all 17 games for the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and was among their most durable offensive linemen playing a team-high 1,159 snaps.

"The Ravens allowed me to be me and play my game," Simpson said. "They didn't let me over think too much and let me know that everything runs through the offensive line and then I was one of the heartbeats of the whole offense. I thought that was the biggest part of me getting my confidence back. They let me know I belong and helped me understand that I belong."

Randy Mueller of The Athletic ranked Simpson as the 18th overall free agent and second among guards. He wrote that Simpson "plays with the strength and physicality of an old-school guard." With Simpson in the lineup, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards per game (156.5) and were fourth in rushing touchdowns (26).

"It means a lot to me to try and set the identity by running the ball," Simpson said. "If you can't run the ball, you can't win any games. As an offensive lineman, when you run the ball for a score, it makes my day every time. I get so excited. There are tons of highlights of me celebrating."

Simpson is a welcome addition to the Jets who had an underwhelming season running the ball in 2023. New York finished 22nd in rushing yards (96.9 per game) and 30th in rushing touchdowns (14). RB Breece Hall , however, had a strong season back from a torn ACL accounting for 1,585 all-purpose yards and 9 total touchdowns.

"Breece is a dog man," Simpson said. "I am excited to play with him. I am ready. They have Aaron [Rodgers] and a ton of great receivers. It is going to be fun."

There will be at least one familiar face for Simpson in T Morgan Moses. When the league-year started on Wednesday, the Jets made a trade for the veteran offensive tackle from the Ravens. Moses started 14 games last season at RT across from Simpson.

"Morganis my big brother," Simpson said. "He is a hard worker. He doesn't make excuses and is always ready to work. He never complains about anything. He might get banged up here and there, but he still goes out there and competes and competes are. That is all you can really ask for with a guy like that. I am excited to get to work with him and bring our toughness here."

Related Content

news

LT Tyron Smith on Departing Dallas, Landing with Jets: 'Amazing New Start'

14th-Year OL Eager to Work with Aaron Rodgers and the Offense: 'All the Pieces Are Starting to Come Together'
news

5 Snapshots of Tyrod Taylor the Person, the Player, the Jets' New Backup QB

Some Stories About Pronouncing His First Name, His Upbringing in 'the 757' & His Hidden Tattoos
news

OL Tyron Smith Signs with Jets

Cowboys' Former Blindside Protector Was Named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2023
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Jets With 'Unfinished Business' 

Right Tackle 'Looking Forward' to Learning From QB Aaron Rodgers
news

How Has the Jets Roster Changed in Free Agency?

After Methodically Addressing His Needs in the Trenches, Jets GM Joe Douglas Reportedly Reaches Agreement with Elite T Tyron Smith
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Six Things to Know About New Jets OL 'Big John' Simpson

He Overcame Difficult Upbringing Through Strength, Hard Work, Personality: 'He Was a Teammate for Everybody'
news

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Has Built His NFL Career on 'Staying Committed to the Process'

He's Still a 'Dual Threat' And Is Eager to Join Forces with Aaron Rodgers to Begin Work with His New Teammates
news

Jets Add Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to Back Up Aaron Rodgers

After 2 Years with Giants, He Enters 14th NFL Season as Unflappable Signal-Caller Who Takes Care of the Ball
news

Jets Re-Sign P Thomas Morstead

Green & White's Veteran Led the League in Punts Inside the 10-Yard Line Last Season
news

OL John Simpson Signs with the Jets

The 6-4, 330-pounder Threw His Weight Around as Ravens' Starting LG for 17 Starts, 1,119 Snaps Last Season
Advertising