Jets vs. Titans | 3 Things to Know

Stopping Henry

Tennessee's offense runs through RB Derrick Henry. Henry paces the NFL with 353 rushing yards, the most he's had through the first three games in his career. He's the only RB in the NFL with more than 300 yards on the ground. This fast start comes after leading the NFL in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons and becoming the eighth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards in a single season (2,027 in 2020).

"Have you guys ever seen him in person?" HC Robert Saleh said to reporters. "Wait until you see this one. He's a massive human being. They have great conviction running the football. It looks like it's simple, but it actually gives a lot of issues for a defense. When this man gets rolling, he's all of [6-3, 247]. He looks like an offensive lineman carrying the football. He's a load, he's deserving of all the accolades he's gotten and it's going to be a tremendous challenge this week."

MCII

The Jets started six rookies in their season opener for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger, but Michael Carter II was not technically among them as the team's starting nickel. Through three games he has 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 pass defense. One of the team's fifth-round picks, he was Pro Football Focus' top-graded rookie CB in Week 3 (76.4). Carter II, who played outside corner, nickel and safety at Duke, is one of three rookies in the NFL this season to post at least five tackles in each of his first three career games and the first Jets rookie DB to do so since Darrelle Revis (2007).