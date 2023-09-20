Jets vs. Patriots | 3 Things to Know for Week 3

New England's 71.4% in the red zone is tied the fourth-best mark in the league through two games while the Jets rank No. 7 in red-zone defense at 37.5%. The Green & White finished No. 4 in the NFL in red-zone defense last season, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 47.8% of the time. Last season against the Patriots, the Jets held quarterback Mac Jones & Co. to 1 of 5 over two games.

"We always say give us a blade of grass and we'll protect it," head coach Robert Saleh said. "That's kind of the mindset. Especially in the second half, there were some short fields with the takeaways and all that stuff, but I thought the defense played its tail off all the way until the end. Obviously we gave up the two touchdowns, one of them I think was undeserving, but it is what it is. We fought. The players fought. A testament to the red-zone defense to be able to stand up and keep them out of the end zone and hold them to field goals. If there's one thing we know about our guys in this locker room, it's a resilient bunch and they'll continue to fight into the end."