Jets vs. Panthers | 3 Things to Know

Robert Saleh's Head-Coaching Debut

The last time Jets HC Robert Saleh experienced a regular-season game, he was the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Leading up to his first game as the head coach of the Jets, Saleh may naturally spend more time with DC Jeff Ulbrich and the defense, but he's also heavily involved with the OC Mike LaFleur and the offense.

"It was third-down day and [LaFleur] was just throwing some ideas at me and just talking from a schematic, 'Hey, what do you think they're trying to do here?' " Saleh told reporters on Monday. "So, just being involved as best as I can in all three phases and trying to keep everybody with messaging and making sure that we're all focused on what do we need to do to win this game, offensively, defensively and on special teams. Obviously, I'm going to lean a little bit more on defense but being able to go in there and have those interactions with the offense and being able to spend some time with them as they formulate their plans is actually kind of fun for me, to be honest with you."

Saleh is able to watch all of the meeting rooms from his office, a trick he brought to his office in Florham Park from 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan. Saleh is a ball of energy on the sideline, but he's zeroing in on preparation.

"As we get closer, just like being a position coach and a coordinator, my blood starts flowing a little bit faster, which is natural," Saleh said. "Right now, it's all about the players and giving them every opportunity and all the focus is on them to help them make plays on Sunday, that's most important.