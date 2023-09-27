Jets vs. Chiefs | 3 Things to Know for Week 4

Off the Chart Chemistry

The Chiefs have one of NFL history's best tight ends in Travis Kelce. What makes him so good aside from his talent, is his advanced chemistry (that could be putting it lightly) with Mahomes. Sometimes Kelce will run a different route than what the play is called for, like he did on his touchdown against the Bears.

"It's crazy, actually," CB D.J. Reed said. "Watching Kansas City last year, I'm not going to lie, when the playoffs came, I was thinking it's going to be tough for them to win the Super Bowl. I was just thinking that, but then just watching them and the chemistry that Mahomes and Kelce have is pretty exciting to see. For some reason, he's always open. Even in the Super Bowl, I texted [Eagles CB Darius] Slay and asked: 'How was Kelce doing this? Didn't you guys' gameplan for him?' It's kind of the same answer: 'We did, but he just creates. He just gets open somehow.' "

Perhaps the Jets will line up CB Sauce Gardner against the All-Pro tight end like they did in Week 1 last season against Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Gardner's 9 snaps in coverage against Andrews were the most among any defender.

"I know a lot of guys don't see it, but there are times where we do certain things to put [Gardner] in an advantageous situation," Saleh said. "We're not reluctant, but we pick and choose because we have all the faith in D.J. Reed, too.