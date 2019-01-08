Jets Sign LB Harvey Langi to Reserve/Future Deal

Langi (6'2", 250) was signed to the Jets practice squad on Oct. 1 and spent two weeks there before going on Practice Squad Reserve/Injured on Oct. 18.

Langi compiled 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions in 84 games over three seasons for Brigham Young. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent by New England after the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in one game for the Patriots in '17 before going on their Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a back injury, then was a final cut by the Pats before the start of the 2018 season.