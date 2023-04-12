Jets QB Tim Boyle Is 'Thrilled' to Reunite with OC Nathaniel Hackett

While with the Packers, Boyle played all three seasons under OC Nathaniel Hackett. The pair will be reunited this offseason and Boyle is looking to furthering his career under Hackett's coaching.

"Coach Hackett is a unique individual," said Boyle. "As everyone knows around here, he's just super authentic, he's himself, and I'm drawn to that. I like people who are themselves and that are authentic. He's a wonderful coach and I feel like I'm a wonderful quarterback when I'm around him. I actually just saw him last night and it's just great to get reacquainted with him because he's such a high energy guy, a family guy, and I really respect that."

As for what the QB learned while playing with QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Boyle thinks that he would not be the same player he is today without Rodgers' tutelage.

"Those were special three years for me," Boyle said of his time playing with the four-time MVP. "I really feel like my game went from, you know, pretty mediocre to being much better as a quarterback from just being around Aaron and just surrounding yourself with really good people. Aaron's a mentor of mine and a really good friend of mine still to this day. I'm grateful for that friendship, but Aaron's a special quarterback and a special person and I'm looking forward to his future."

Boyle joins a Jets quarterback room with Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, and hopes that his influence with the QBs helps the organization win more games this coming season.