Minicamp Practice Report | WR Garrett Wilson Showcasing His Discipline and Instincts 

"What we talk a lot about is how do you combine the discipline and detail that we need and then you've got a guy like Garrett Wilson, and others, who just know how to get open and it's not always going to look like exactly how you draw it, it doesn't pay out like that all the time."

Defensively, rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds recorded an impressive interception. With QB Bailey Zappe targeting WR Arian Smith, Ponds made a good break on the pass, deflected the ball and came down with the pick.

"I got a chance to watch him a little bit in college and then obviously when you get to see it in person and see how aggressive he is and how super sticky in coverage," Wright said of Ponds. "I mean, you can't ask for anything better."

Later during a hurry-up drill with fewer than 30 seconds on the clock, Smith looked toward Wilson again for a 21-yard grab to put the offense inside the 5-yard line. Two plays later the defense prevented a score with a would-be sack, but the play wasn't called dead; it resulted with S Andre Cisco intercepting it in the endzone.

Special teams got their work in before the final walk-through of the afternoon and overall, coordinator Chris Banjo said that he is pleased with how well his players handled the "download" process of this year's schemes.

"We talk extensively about fortifying our foundation that we've been fortunate enough to build here over the last year, but we know we have to start growing up going into the season, and the guys look forward to that," Banjo said.