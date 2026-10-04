Jets Look to Turn the Page Quickly After Bears Game

"That's a mental penalty, that's a focus penalty, that can't happen and I know that as a veteran player," Davis said. "I take accountability and move on and just know I have to be better right there."

The Jets are looking to turn the page after losing their third straight game. On Monday they will be spend the day analyzing the game tape, Tuesday is a player off-day and Wednesday a new week of game prep starts on the practice field.

"You got to have a short memory," RG Joe Tippmann said. "We've got to take the opportunity to learn from it and then we've got to forget it. That's what tomorrow's for, what tonight's for, watching the game on the plane and all that kind of stuff. Just being able to go through there and clean up what we can clean up and you know see what we can do for this coming week."