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Jets Look to Turn the Page Quickly After Bears Game

WR Garrett Wilson: ‘We Still Have Everything in Front of Us’

Oct 04, 2026 at 06:58 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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The Jets lost, 23-12, in Chicago to the Bears on Sunday falling to 1-3 on the season. In the locker room postgame, the desire to bounce back was pervasive.

"We've got AFC ball next week, so we've got the biggest part of our season starting now," WR Garrett Wilson, who was limited to 3 receptions, said. "We didn't start the way we wanted to, but we still have everything in front of us and a special opportunity on Sunday."

Next week the Jets will host the 3-1 Cleveland Browns in their second home game of the season.

"The only thing we can do is continue to work," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "That's what we'll do next week."

LB Demario Davis, who recorded 10 tackles and a sack for the second consecutive game, knows the defense didn't execute to its standard. The Jets were penalized 12 times, including Davis for being offsides on what would've been a Jets interception, and those mental errors are what Davis said, "just can't happen."

Game Photos | Jets vs Bears | Week 4

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Bears in Week 4.

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"That's a mental penalty, that's a focus penalty, that can't happen and I know that as a veteran player," Davis said. "I take accountability and move on and just know I have to be better right there."

The Jets are looking to turn the page after losing their third straight game. On Monday they will be spend the day analyzing the game tape, Tuesday is a player off-day and Wednesday a new week of game prep starts on the practice field.

"You got to have a short memory," RG Joe Tippmann said. "We've got to take the opportunity to learn from it and then we've got to forget it. That's what tomorrow's for, what tonight's for, watching the game on the plane and all that kind of stuff. Just being able to go through there and clean up what we can clean up and you know see what we can do for this coming week."

Overall, Davis was pleased with how the Jets prepared and how they have been "fighting."

"Today just wasn't reflective of our standard and the excellence that we are accustomed to putting forward," Davis said. "We'll look at it, review it and work at it."

Offensively, QB Geno Smith knows he could have executed better. To not let moments like these losses linger and spiral, Smith said "you have to go back to work."

"It starts with the man in the mirror, you have to demand it from yourself," Smith said. "Then obviously as a group, we can all play a lot better. I'm looking forward to getting back to work with the guys.

"I've got a lot of belief in this team and this offense as well. We just have to get into a rhythm, create some momentum and get rolling."

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