Jets Look to Add More Talent as NFL's Negotiating Window Opens

The Jets' UFA likely in most demand will be Bryce Huff. An undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020, Huff's career-high 10 sacks led the Green & White in 2023. Douglas, who elected not to use the franchise tag on the explosive edge, would like Huff to return, but said the pass rusher deserves the opportunity to see where he is in the open market.

There are additional decisions to be made defensively, specifically at defensive tackle and safety where Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Al Woods; and Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis and Chuck Clark all have expiring contracts.

"The Jets believe the secondary is predicated on the corners being high-end talents, the pass rush will get home and the speed at linebacker being unbelievable," said NBC Sports' Connor Rodgers. "All that stuff helps out the safeties big time on the back end. I would bring back Chuck Clark because I thought he was going to be a great piece when he got here, and Tony Adams is a starter. You want three starter-caliber safeties."

But everything starts up front for the Jets this offseason. With Rodgers recently reiterating that he'd like to play multiple years, the Jets need to protect the four-time NFL MVP as he looks to return to form.

"There is no doubt that they need to go out there and get some type of fortification of the offensive line," said PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "It can't just all be in the draft. You have to get guys that won't just be reserve guys, they will be starters and contribute. The needs, to me, stay the same. Can you get offensive linemen and is there wide receiver that makes sense and can fill a need? Maybe getting some of the more subtle playmakers like a Darnell Mooney [Chicago] or Josh Reynolds [Detroit]."

The Jets are in win-now mode and want to take advantage of Rodgers' window. But they will have to balance short- and long-term planning because some of their young studs aren't far away from second contracts.