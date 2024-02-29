 Jets GM Joe Douglas: Ideally Bryce Huff is Back

Shortly after Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters at the NFL Combine the team won't use the franchise tag on edge Bryce Huff, he reiterated he would like to re-sign the valuable defender.

"Obviously Bryce, unbelievable season," Douglas said. "A great teammate, great player and a player that is very deserving to find out what his value is in the open market. The plan is not to tag Bryce at that 21-plus [million dollar] number, but the plan is to continue talking with the agents. Ideally, Bryce is back. Ten sacks is a very valuable thing to our defense and our team. We're going to have those discussions moving forward and we have a little bit of time before that tampering window starts."

The NFL's negotiating window opens March 11, 52 hours prior to the league year beginning on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. After completing free agent interviews in Florham Park, Douglas has a packed schedule in America's Heartland.

"Just stepped foot off the plane [Tuesday] from some great free agent meetings with our coaching staff, so hit the ground running right into player interviews," he said. "The workout schedule has changed a little bit the last few years, so now we have morning interviews where it used to be strictly night interviews. So interviews until 11:00pm, wake up, the interviews start at 9:00am, noon presser and now with you guys. But then it rolls into the agent meetings and you're just trying to get a feel for the landscape of free agency while you're watching these college prospects work out and getting a first impression on quite a few of these guys that we didn't get at the Senior Bowl."

Douglas insisted the Jets "are ready to answer the bell" this offseason with critical decisions that lie ahead in free agency and the draft. Including Huff, the Jets have 21 unrestricted free agents. In addition to addressing the offensive line, they could be active at several spots including wide receiver, backup QB, defensive tackle and safety.