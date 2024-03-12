Notebook | GM Joe Douglas and Jets Quick Off the Mark in Strengthening Roster

Three for the Defense: Kinlaw, Oliver and Fotu

Isaiah Oliver, 27, joined a strong cornerback corps, which includes starters All-Pro Sauce Gardner and standouts D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II, when he signed with the Jets after spending five seasons with the Falcons. Oliver (6-0, 202) was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 58). In his time with Atlanta, which included a spell with the Jets' current defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 2020, he appeared in 62 games (38 starts) with 2 INTs, 34 pass defenses, 153 tackles and 2 sacks.

DT Javon Kinlaw, 26, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, agreed to terms with the Jets according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Originally drafted by San Francisco in the first round (No. 14 overall), Kinlaw's rookie season (2020) in the Bay Area coincided with head coach Robert Saleh's tenure as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. At 6-5, 319, Kinlaw adds another big body to the Jets' interior defensive line -- with Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods scheduled to soon be unrestricted free agents -- and could be a pass-rushing complement to Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers on the inside. Kinlaw had a career high 3.5 sacks in the last of his four seasons with the Niners.

As a backup to Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead last season, Kinlaw appeared in all 17 regular-season games and had 25 tackles and 12 pressures to go with his sacks. He also was credited with 4 tackles in the Niners' loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

The Jets also agreed to terms, according to CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, with DL George "Leki" Fotu, 25, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. He was taken by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 114 overall) and has appeared in 56 games (21 starts), having compiled 89 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He played in all 17 games in each of his two middle seasons in Arizona, 2021 and 2022. Fotu (6-5, 334), a star rugby player growing up who trained with the London Wasps rugby team in 2013, established career highs last season with 2.5 sacks and 15 solo stops.

Offensive line remains a paramount position to address, even after the signing of LG John Simpson. Players still available in free agency include guards Kevin Zeitler, Andrus Peat and Dalton Risner; and tackles Tyron Smith, Jonah Williams, David Bakhtiari and Trent Brown.

With the loss of Bryce Huff, who signed with Philadelphia, the Jets could make additional moves at edge. The Green & White are likely to also plumb the market for another safety to join Chuck Clark and Tony Adams with Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis about to hit free agency.