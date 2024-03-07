Free Agency Landscape | Jets Could Look to Add OL, WR From Talented Pool

The Jets offense should receive an incomplete grade in 2023 without QB Aaron Rodgers. Talented young players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall cemented themselves as young NFL stars, TE Tyler Conklin had a career year, but the injury bug bit the offensive line -- the team started 13 combinations throughout the season.

GM Joe Douglas will certainly leave no stone unturned at any position, especially the OL.

Here is an overview of the free agents at each position when the legal-tampering window opens on Monday (March 11).

Offensive Line

Following the release of LG Laken Tomlinson, the Jets will navigate the beginning of the new league year with two starters under contract – Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann. Vera-Tucker, coming off an Achilles tendon injury, has played at both tackle and guard positions while Tippmann started at guard and center as a rookie. The OL free agency crop has more interior talent than at tackle.

Tyron Smith (Cowboys)

Smith has had a decorated NFL career with eight Pro Bowl selections. He's older (33) and hasn't played a full season since 2015, but, when healthy, he's one of the best in the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded Smith as their fourth-best tackle last season among players who took at least 50% of the snaps and led the league in pass-block grade. Smith had played 13 games in five of the last eight seasons including 13 in the 2023 season.

Michael Onwenu (Patriots)

Onwenu, 26, is young and versatile. Like Vera-Tucker, he's played both guard positions (mostly RG), but has more experience at right tackle. A sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2020, Onwenu has taken 1,548 snaps at RT and 1,425 at RG. Douglas has shown a hankering for acquiring versatile offensive linemen and Onwenu certainly fits that bill.

Robert Hunt (Dolphins)

When thinking of maulers in the run game who are expected to be available, most think of Dolphins G Robert Hunt and Seahawks G Damien Lewis. After playing his rookie season at RT, Miami kicked Hunt inside where he's flourished each of the last three seasons. The former second-round pick out of Louisiana had a PFF grade of 76.4, which ranked No. 6 in the NFL among players who took at least 20% of the snaps (Hunt played in 11 games).

Other top options at guard include Kevin Zeitler (Ravens), Kevin Dotson (Rams), Jonah Jackson (Lions) and Graham Glasgow (Lions).