 Skip to main content
Advertising

Free Agency

Presented by

Free Agency Landscape | Jets Could Look to Add OL, WR From Talented Pool

OT Tyron Smith, WR Calvin Ridley Set to Hit Market in NFL's New League Year

Mar 07, 2024 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
Kara Durrette/NFL

The Jets offense should receive an incomplete grade in 2023 without QB Aaron Rodgers. Talented young players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall cemented themselves as young NFL stars, TE Tyler Conklin had a career year, but the injury bug bit the offensive line -- the team started 13 combinations throughout the season.

GM Joe Douglas will certainly leave no stone unturned at any position, especially the OL.

Here is an overview of the free agents at each position when the legal-tampering window opens on Monday (March 11).

Offensive Line

Following the release of LG Laken Tomlinson, the Jets will navigate the beginning of the new league year with two starters under contract – Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann. Vera-Tucker, coming off an Achilles tendon injury, has played at both tackle and guard positions while Tippmann started at guard and center as a rookie. The OL free agency crop has more interior talent than at tackle.

Tyron Smith (Cowboys)
Smith has had a decorated NFL career with eight Pro Bowl selections. He's older (33) and hasn't played a full season since 2015, but, when healthy, he's one of the best in the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded Smith as their fourth-best tackle last season among players who took at least 50% of the snaps and led the league in pass-block grade. Smith had played 13 games in five of the last eight seasons including 13 in the 2023 season.

Michael Onwenu (Patriots)
Onwenu, 26, is young and versatile. Like Vera-Tucker, he's played both guard positions (mostly RG), but has more experience at right tackle. A sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2020, Onwenu has taken 1,548 snaps at RT and 1,425 at RG. Douglas has shown a hankering for acquiring versatile offensive linemen and Onwenu certainly fits that bill.

Robert Hunt (Dolphins)
When thinking of maulers in the run game who are expected to be available, most think of Dolphins G Robert Hunt and Seahawks G Damien Lewis. After playing his rookie season at RT, Miami kicked Hunt inside where he's flourished each of the last three seasons. The former second-round pick out of Louisiana had a PFF grade of 76.4, which ranked No. 6 in the NFL among players who took at least 20% of the snaps (Hunt played in 11 games).

Other top options at guard include Kevin Zeitler (Ravens), Kevin Dotson (Rams), Jonah Jackson (Lions) and Graham Glasgow (Lions).

Other top options at tackle include Jonah Williams (Bengals), Donovan Smith (Chiefs), Charles Leno (Commanders) and Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders).

Gallery | 2024 Jets Free Agents in Photos

See the players who will become unrestricted free agents when the League Year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m.

OL Mekhi Becton, Unrestricted
1 / 22

OL Mekhi Becton, Unrestricted

OL Duane Brown, Unrestricted
2 / 22

OL Duane Brown, Unrestricted

S Chuck Clark, Unrestricted
3 / 22

S Chuck Clark, Unrestricted

WR Randall Cobb, Unrestricted
4 / 22

WR Randall Cobb, Unrestricted

S Ashtyn Davis, Unrestricted
5 / 22

S Ashtyn Davis, Unrestricted

OL Austin Deculus, Exclusive Rights
6 / 22

OL Austin Deculus, Exclusive Rights

LB Sam Eguavoen, Unrestricted
7 / 22

LB Sam Eguavoen, Unrestricted

CB Bryce Hall, Unrestricted
8 / 22

CB Bryce Hall, Unrestricted

ST/CB Justin Hardee, Unrestricted
9 / 22

ST/CB Justin Hardee, Unrestricted

LB Bryce Huff, Unrestricted
10 / 22

LB Bryce Huff, Unrestricted

DL Quinton Jefferson, Unrestricted
11 / 22

DL Quinton Jefferson, Unrestricted

DL Carl Lawson, Unrestricted
12 / 22

DL Carl Lawson, Unrestricted

C Connor McGovern, Unrestricted
13 / 22

C Connor McGovern, Unrestricted

P Thomas Morstead, Unrestricted
14 / 22

P Thomas Morstead, Unrestricted

DL Ifeadi Odenigbo, Unrestricted
15 / 22

DL Ifeadi Odenigbo, Unrestricted

QB Brett Rypien, Unrestricted
16 / 22

QB Brett Rypien, Unrestricted

QB Trevor Siemian, Unrestricted
17 / 22

QB Trevor Siemian, Unrestricted

DL Solomon Thomas, Unrestricted
18 / 22

DL Solomon Thomas, Unrestricted

OL Billy Turner, Unrestricted
19 / 22

OL Billy Turner, Unrestricted

S Jordan Whitehead, Unrestricted
20 / 22

S Jordan Whitehead, Unrestricted

DL Al Woods, Unrestricted
21 / 22

DL Al Woods, Unrestricted

K Greg Zuerlein, Unrestricted
22 / 22

K Greg Zuerlein, Unrestricted

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wide Receiver

The Jets have a stellar wideout in Garrett Wilson, who's eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. The Jets' second-leading wideout last season was Allen Lazard, who totaled 311 receiving yards. With Aaron Rodgers returning to the field, the production from that room will naturally improve, but there are some intriguing free-agent options.

Calvin Ridley (Jaguars)
Ridley, a precise route runner, played and started in a full regular-season schedule for the first time in his NFL career. The No. 26 overall pick out of Alabama in 2018, Ridley totaled 76 catches, 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns for Jacksonville in his first season after his suspension.

Gabriel Davis (Bills)
Jets fans are familiar with Davis, who's played for Buffalo since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He has a knack for the end zone – he has 27 touchdowns in 64 games. Over the last two seasons, the UCF product has totaled 93 receptions, 1,582 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd (Bengals)
Sometimes it's hard to know what a team is getting in a free agents, but Boyd seems to be a model of consistency. He's had at least 60 receptions and 750 yards and in five of the last six seasons. The 29-year-old's best seasons came before Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins arrived in Cincinnati, but he's been able to stay productive. Boyd (6-2, 203) predominantly plays in the slot.

Other WR options include Marquise Brown (Cardinals), Odell Beckham Jr. (Ravens), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Kendrick Bourne (Patriots).

Tight End

The Jets have a good tight end room with Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert. It would be surprising if the Green & White elected to spend big money at this position, but perhaps they could look to add a player or two to fill out the room.

Robert Tonyan (Bears)
Tonyan, and his Bears teammate Marcedes Lewis, played with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan's best season came with Rodgers under center in 2020 when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tonyan played 17 games last season (6 starts) and only tallied 11 receptions. Perhaps the Jets could look to "buy low" here.

Other TE options include Noah Fant (Seahawks), Mike Geisicki (Patriots) and Jonnu Smith (Falcons).

Running Back

Breece Hall is one of the NFL's best backs and he proved to be a dynamic player last season, his second in the NFL. The Jets also have second-year back Izzy Abanikanda in the fold. Douglas has added a running back in each of his four drafts, but he could look to fill out the room with a good free agency crop.

A.J. Dillon (Packers)
Fans might see this, roll their eyes and think, "another former teammate of Aaron Rodgers" but Dillon could be a good insurance policy. Head coach Robert Saleh likes violent, downhill runners and Dillon (6-0, 247) fits that mold. Hall is a do-it-all back, Abanikanda has a lot of speed and Dillon could bring the thunder in the backfield and short-yardage situations. He's averaged 562 rushing yards in his first four NFL seasons.

Antonio Gibson (Commanders)
Gibson seemed to have fallen out of favor with Washington as Brian Robinson has emerged as its No. 1 back, but Gibson is a versatile piece. He totaled over 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons and totaled 811 rushing yards and 742 receiving yards (94 receptions) in his last two. He could help spell injury and contribute at both RB and WR.

Other RB options include Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons), J.K. Dobbins (Ravens) and Craig Reynolds (Detroit).

Related Content

news

Free Agency Landscape | D-Tackles, Safeties Are on Jets' Radar

Green & White Run Defense Needs a Boost and Could Lose Some of Their Own UFAs on DL & in Deep Middle
news

Jets Free Agency Preview | Which Players Will Become Free Agents on March 13?

Green & White Are Scheduled to Have 21 Unrestricted and 1 Exclusive Rights Free Agents When the League Year Begins
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

 Jets GM Joe Douglas: Ideally Bryce Huff is Back

General Manager Says the Team Will Not Use the Franchise Tag on the Pass Rusher
news

Jets QB Tim Boyle Is 'Thrilled' to Reunite with OC Nathaniel Hackett

Former Packers, Lions and Bears Signalcaller Says He's 'Excited to Help Build Up the Culture' with Green & White
news

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead

Pro Bowl Punter Played 7 Games With Green & White in 2021 Season
news

Jets Sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Veteran D-Lineman Has Played 5 of His 7 Seasons with the Seahawks
news

Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle

Veteran Signal-Caller Played Under Nathaniel Hackett with Packers
news

Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

Veteran Back Has Played in 44 Games with the Green & White
news

Jets Are Not Done in Free Agency

GM Joe Douglas Confirms Interest in WR Odell Beckham Jr. and C Ben Jones
news

Quincy Williams Hopes to Take His Game to Another Level 

Veteran Jets LB Re-signed with Green and White, Will Remain on Defense with Younger Brother
Advertising