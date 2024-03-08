What are the Jets' Plans at Backup QB for Next Season?

Costello, a guest on "The Official Jets Podcast," suggested Jacoby Brissett could be a viable option. Brissett, an eight-year NFL veteran, has played for five different teams, most recently the Commanders in 2023. In Brissett's last two seasons (19 games, 13 starts), he has thrown for 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and posted a 92.6 QB rating while averaging 149.1 yards per game.

In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Brissett played the second half of a game against the Jets in relief of QB Sam Howell and went 10 -of -13 for 100 yards and 1 touchdown as Washington outscored New York, 21-3, in the second half.

"I like Jacoby Brissett a lot," Costello said. "He looked good against the Jets when he played for the Commanders, and I thought he look good in Cleveland two years ago. He played well against the Jets, which I don't know what that is worth, but I think he is a good backup. I think the price point for him is going up. He got $8 million last year, and he was one the highest-paid backups on the market. I have a feeling that it is going to be $10 million this year. I think they will need to pay up for backup because if you look at the Jets, but also what happened across the NFL, backup QBs are more valuable than ever."

Other quarterbacks Costello mentioned were Gardner Minshew, Ryan Tannehill and Tyrod Taylor. Minshew, who played for the Colts last season, led Indianapolis to a 7-6 record in his 13 starts and nearly guided the team to a spot in the postseason, losing a win-and-in game against the Texans in Week 18.

Tannehill has several connections to the Jets' coaching staff. Jets O-Line coach Keith Carter, passing game coordinator Todd Downing and RBs coach Tony Dews were all on the Titans' staff from 2019-22 when Tannehill played there. Over those four seasons, Tannehill threw for 89 touchdowns, 33 interceptions and Tennessee had a 36-19 record in his starts. The Titans reached the AFC Championship game in 2019.