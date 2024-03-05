Jets Free Agency Preview | Which Players Will Become Free Agents on March 13?

With the NFL Combine in the rearview, the next stage of the offseason is quickly approaching. Beginning at 12 p.m. on March 11, clubs will be permitted to negotiate with players that are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. At 4 p.m. on March 13, the 2024 league year will begin.
The Jets have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents and one exclusive rights free agent. Here are the players eligible to hit the market on March 13:
Unrestricted
Unrestricted free agents will have their 2023 contracts expire when the new league year begins. They are able to sign with any team on March 13.
DE Bryce Huff
Huff (25) signed with Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and has been one of the best development stories in the NFL. After three seasons he which he totaled 7.5 sacks, Huff broke out last season with 10 sacks, 21 QB hits and 33 pressures in 17 games, and was a key member of the Jets D-line rotation. Jets GM Joe Douglas said that he would like to have Huff back, but the pass rusher made it clear he won't give the Jets a "hometown discount," saying he worked too hard to leave money on the table.
T Mekhi Becton
After playing 14 games (13 starts) as a rookie, Becton (24) missed all but 1 game in 2021 and missed every game of 2022 with separate knee injuries Becton, the No. 11 pick by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, put together a solid season in 2023 starting 16 games – 14 games at left tackle and 2 at right. In May2023, the Jets declined his fifth-year option putting him on track to become a free agent.
DL Quinton Jefferson
The Jets signed Jefferson to a 1-year deal as a free agent last offseason and the veteran DT become a key piece of the interior D-line starting 14 games and recording a career-high 6.0 sacks to go with 18 pressures and 15 QB hits. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 16 with a hip injury sustained against the Dolphins. He will turn 31 at the end of March.
DL Solomon Thomas
Thomas, drafted by the 49ers third overall in 2017, signed with the Jets in 2022 after a1-year stint with the Raiders, and then re-signed again with the Green & White in 2023. Thomas (28) enjoyed a career-best year playing in 17 games and registering 5 sacks despite playing 43% of the defensive snaps. In addition, Thomas was named the Jets Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
S Jordan Whitehead
After four years with the Buccaneers, Whitehead (26) signed a 2-year deal with the Jets in 2022 and has been a productive member off their stout secondary. In 2023, Whitehead snagged a career-high 4 interceptions, including 3 in the season opener against the Bills, and recorded a career-best 97 tackles and 9 pass breakups.
S Ashtyn Davis
The Jets selected Davis (27) with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and in his first two seasons he started 16 games and played 68% of the snaps on defense. In the last two years, Davis has seen his play time dip, but he still been a productive member of the Jets secondary. In 2023, Davis played in 17 games (5 starts) and recorded 3 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions. In addition, Davis has played a key role on special teams, playing 78% of the snaps the last two seasons.
S Chuck Clark
Clark (28) was traded to the Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick last March and missed the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs. Clark, drafted by the Ravens in 2017, played 6 seasons with Baltimore and registered 5 interceptions, 32 pass defenses and 5 forced fumbles.
ST/CB Justin Hardee
Hardee (30) joined the Jets on a 3-year deal in 2021 after stints with the Texans and the Saints. Playing primarily as a special teamer, he has been productive for the Jets -- earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. That same season he finished tied for sixth in the NFL in special teams tackles with 15. In 2023, he was placed on IR in October with a hamstring injury and missed 6 games.
P Thomas Morstead
In his first year with the Jets after 12 with the Saints and 1 each with the Falcons and the Dolphins, Morstead led the NFL in punt yardage with 4,831 yards. He averaged 41.7 yards per punt and landed a career-high 36 punts inside the 20-yard line. In Week 8 against the Giants, he punted 11 times for an average of 48.1 yards and landed 3 balls inside the 5-yard line. He will turn 38 on March 8.
K Greg Zuerlein
Zuerlein (36) has signed 1-year contracts with the Jets each of the last two seasons – after 8 years with the Rams and 2 with the Cowboys – and been a high-impact player for the Green & White. In 2023, he connected on 35-of-38 field-goal attempts and made 15-of-16 extra point attempts. On kicks longer than 40 yards, he was 18 of20 including 5 of 6 from 50-plus.
CB Bryce Hall
The Green & White selected Hall (26) in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 158) and he became an immediate starter as a rookie. In his first two seasons, Hall started 25 games and posted 19 pass defenses. After the Jets drafted two-time All-Pro CB Sauce Gardener and signed CB D.J. Reed both during the 2022 offseason, Hall was re-signed to a more limited role, but still managed to make an impact. In 2023, he played in 9 games(2 starts) and had 1 interception in the Jets upset win over the Eagles. He registered a game-sealing scoop-and-score touchdown against the Broncos.
See the players who will become unrestricted free agents when the League Year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m.
C Connor McGovern
McGovern (30) was re-signed to a one-year deal by the Jets last April after finishing a 3-year contract that he signed in 2020. In his first three seasons with Jets, McGovern missed 4 snaps on offense. In 2023, he started the first seven games at center before being placed on IR in Week 8 with a knee injury.
OL Billy Turner
Turner (32) signed a 1-year deal with the Jets last offseason and was reunited with former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Turner played snaps at LT, RT and RG while appearing in 14 games and making 2 starts.
T Duane Brown
Following a season-ending injury to T Mekhi Becton during training camp in 2022, Brown (38) signed a 2-year deal with the Jets. He started 12 games in 2022, missing 5 games with a shoulder injury, and played in 5 games (3 starts) in 2023 while battling hip, shoulder and knee injuries. If Brown plays on, it will be his 18th season in the NFL.
WR Randall Cobb
Cobb (33) signed a 1-year deal with the Jets last offseason to reunite with his close friend and teammate in Green Bay, QB Aaron Rodgers. A veteran leader in the locker room, Cobb played in 11 games (1 start) and had a career-low 5 receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.
DE Carl Lawson
Lawson (28) signed a 3-year deal with the Jets in 2021. During a joint practice with the Packers in 2021, he sustained a torn Achilles tendon. Lawson returned in 2022 and started 17 games in which he recorded 7 sacks and 24 QB hits. In August 2023, he suffered a lower-back injury and struggled to stay healthy throughout the season. Lawson played in 6 games and had 5 tackles.
QB Trevor Siemian
After playing a game with the Jets in 2019, (where he sustained a a gruesome ankle injury) Siemian (32) returned to the Jets, signing with the practice squad in September after QB Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles tendon. After QB Tim Boyle was benched against the Falcons in Week 13, Siemian took over, and then again in Week 14 against the Dolphins. He replaced QB Zach Wilson who sustained a concussion. Siemian started the final three games of the season throwing for 724 yards, 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 5appearances.
DL Al Woods
Woods (36) signed a 1-year contract with the Jets last May and produced well as a rotational a member of the Green & White's D-line. In his 13th season, Woods played in 6 games, had 1 sack and played a pivotal role in run defense. His season came to an abrupt end when he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 6.
QB Brett Rypien
After QB Zach Wilson sustained a concussion in Week 15 against the Dolphins, the Jets signed Rypien (27) from Seattle's practice squad to back up QB Trevor Siemian. Rypien did not appear in a game for the Jets.
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Odenigbo (29), drafted in the seventh round in 2018 (220), played 5 seasons with five different teams before signing with the Jets in July 2023. He was placed on IR in August and did not play for the Jets.
LB Sam Eguavoen
Eguavoen (31) spent four seasons with the Dolphins before signing with the Jets in 2023 on a 1-year deal. He was released in August and re-signed to the practice squad the same month. Playing primarily on special teams, he played in 15 games last season and recorded 4 tackles.
Exclusive Rights
Exclusive rights free agents refer to any player with fewer than three accrued season and an expired contract. If the original team offers a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
OL Austin Deculus
Deculus (24) was claimed by the Jets off waivers from Houston in November. The Texans had selected him with a sixth-round pick (205) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Deculus played in 12 games for Houston over 2 seasons , but did not play for the Jets.