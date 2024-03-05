Jets Free Agency Preview | Which Players Will Become Free Agents on March 13?

Unrestricted

Unrestricted free agents will have their 2023 contracts expire when the new league year begins. They are able to sign with any team on March 13.

DE Bryce Huff

Huff (25) signed with Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and has been one of the best development stories in the NFL. After three seasons he which he totaled 7.5 sacks, Huff broke out last season with 10 sacks, 21 QB hits and 33 pressures in 17 games, and was a key member of the Jets D-line rotation. Jets GM Joe Douglas said that he would like to have Huff back, but the pass rusher made it clear he won't give the Jets a "hometown discount," saying he worked too hard to leave money on the table.

T Mekhi Becton

After playing 14 games (13 starts) as a rookie, Becton (24) missed all but 1 game in 2021 and missed every game of 2022 with separate knee injuries Becton, the No. 11 pick by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, put together a solid season in 2023 starting 16 games – 14 games at left tackle and 2 at right. In May2023, the Jets declined his fifth-year option putting him on track to become a free agent.

DL Quinton Jefferson

The Jets signed Jefferson to a 1-year deal as a free agent last offseason and the veteran DT become a key piece of the interior D-line starting 14 games and recording a career-high 6.0 sacks to go with 18 pressures and 15 QB hits. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 16 with a hip injury sustained against the Dolphins. He will turn 31 at the end of March.

DL Solomon Thomas

Thomas, drafted by the 49ers third overall in 2017, signed with the Jets in 2022 after a1-year stint with the Raiders, and then re-signed again with the Green & White in 2023. Thomas (28) enjoyed a career-best year playing in 17 games and registering 5 sacks despite playing 43% of the defensive snaps. In addition, Thomas was named the Jets Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

S Jordan Whitehead

After four years with the Buccaneers, Whitehead (26) signed a 2-year deal with the Jets in 2022 and has been a productive member off their stout secondary. In 2023, Whitehead snagged a career-high 4 interceptions, including 3 in the season opener against the Bills, and recorded a career-best 97 tackles and 9 pass breakups.

S Ashtyn Davis

The Jets selected Davis (27) with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and in his first two seasons he started 16 games and played 68% of the snaps on defense. In the last two years, Davis has seen his play time dip, but he still been a productive member of the Jets secondary. In 2023, Davis played in 17 games (5 starts) and recorded 3 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions. In addition, Davis has played a key role on special teams, playing 78% of the snaps the last two seasons.

S Chuck Clark

Clark (28) was traded to the Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick last March and missed the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs. Clark, drafted by the Ravens in 2017, played 6 seasons with Baltimore and registered 5 interceptions, 32 pass defenses and 5 forced fumbles.

ST/CB Justin Hardee

Hardee (30) joined the Jets on a 3-year deal in 2021 after stints with the Texans and the Saints. Playing primarily as a special teamer, he has been productive for the Jets -- earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. That same season he finished tied for sixth in the NFL in special teams tackles with 15. In 2023, he was placed on IR in October with a hamstring injury and missed 6 games.

P Thomas Morstead

In his first year with the Jets after 12 with the Saints and 1 each with the Falcons and the Dolphins, Morstead led the NFL in punt yardage with 4,831 yards. He averaged 41.7 yards per punt and landed a career-high 36 punts inside the 20-yard line. In Week 8 against the Giants, he punted 11 times for an average of 48.1 yards and landed 3 balls inside the 5-yard line. He will turn 38 on March 8.

K Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein (36) has signed 1-year contracts with the Jets each of the last two seasons – after 8 years with the Rams and 2 with the Cowboys – and been a high-impact player for the Green & White. In 2023, he connected on 35-of-38 field-goal attempts and made 15-of-16 extra point attempts. On kicks longer than 40 yards, he was 18 of20 including 5 of 6 from 50-plus.