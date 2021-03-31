Jets Draft Preview | Will It Be Travis Etienne or Najee Harris or Both as Round 1 RBs?

Running backs aren't what they used to be in the NFL. In the past 10 drafts, only 13 RBs have been selected in the first round. None were taken in 2013-14 combined, while only one made the Round 1 grade in '11, '16, '19 and last year. A month from now in the '21 draft in Cleveland, we could be in for another one-fer lower in the opening round, either Clemson's Travis Etienne or Alabama's Najee Harris, although both are in the running.

Yet teams still need backs, even perhaps the Jets despite their just signing Tevin Coleman to work with the three experienced hands on their roster in Ty Johnson, Josh Adams and La'Mical Perine. Who will be in the teams' sites at RB this year? Here are five names to consider:

Top of the Class

Travis Etienne (5-10, 210), Clemson

Etienne enjoyed one of the most prolific careers in Clemson, ACC and college football history. His scrimmage totals: 686 rushes for 4,952 yards (7.2 yards/carry) and 70 rush TDs, and 102 receptions for 1,155 yards (11.3 yards/catch) and 8 receiving TDs. He was part of an undefeated-at-home senior class that helped the Tigers to four ACC titles, four CFP berths, two championship appearances and one national title. He holds the NCAA's FBS record for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 games).

Dane Brugler, NFL draft analyst for The Athletic, puts Etienne's half of this year's top RB battle in baseball terms. "If you're looking for more of that home run hitter who might strike out a little bit but he's got that home run power, that's Travis Etienne. He's going to give you those big plays."

Najee Harris (6-2, 230), Alabama

Harris got it done in his four 'Bama seasons, racking up 3,843 rush yards on 638 carries (6.0 yards/carry) and 46 touchdowns, along with 781 yards on 80 receptions (9.8 yards/catch) and 11 more TDs. His 57 scrimmage TDs and 46 rush TDs are both UA records. He helped the Tide to three national championship games and two national titles in his time there, and earned the Doak Walker Award winner, presented annually to the nation's top RB. However, he had only one scrimmage play longer than 42 yards, a 53-yard run in his next-to-last college game vs. Notre Dame on 1.01.21.